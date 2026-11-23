The Houston Astros are undergoing a complete overhaul of the leadership of their organization after finishing 81-81 last season. Randy Flores is replacing Dana Brown as the new general manager; Brad Ausmus is replacing Joe Espada as the new manager; and another change is forthcoming.

According to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Josh Miller will not return as the organization's pitching coach on manager Ausmus' staff for the 2027 season. Miller's departure ends a 16-year tenure with Houston, in which he helped secure multiple World Series championships.

To their credit, the Astros are doing the best they can to improve this coaching staff, and while Miller was a major piece of the success puzzle, change is imminent in this game. Houston will be on the lookout for another position to fill this offseason with the latest move.

Additionally from McTaggart on X (formerly Twitter), back in October, the club announced Miller, first-base coach Dave Clark, field coordinator Jason Bell, hitting coach Victor Rodriguez and bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte would return.

Jason Bell has since taken a job with the Boston Red Sox, and now Miller is on the unemployment line. A lot can change in an offseason, and it looks like Houston will do all it can to the coaching staff if it means producing a better product on the field.

Houston Pitching Statistics

Houston Astros pitching coach Joshua Miller (36) during the game. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Astros pitching staff wasn't the best. The franchise finished 24th in Major League Baseball in Team ERA with a 4.45. While certain pitchers were electric, such as Josh Hader or an emerging Hayden Wesneski, others didn't pan out.

One player who will hopefully benefit from a new pitching coach in Houston is Tatsuya Imai. Imai declined to opt out of his contract after 2026, making him an Astro until 2028. While he had success in Japan, Imai struggled with the Astros, posting a 4.93 ERA and a 1.422 WHIP.

Additionally, perhaps a new change could interest pending free agents to help the starting rotation and bullpen. FanGraphs projects the following starting rotation for the Astros in 2027, and it could use some help, at least on paper.

Hunter Brown



Hayden Wesneski

Cristian Javier

Peter Lambert

Tatsuya Imai

With Tarik Skubal now off the market, the Astros have other options to look at, unless they look into a potential trade. The bullpen needs help; free agency should be the avenue. As for Miller, he's an interesting option for other MLB franchises to look at if they want to add him to their staffs.