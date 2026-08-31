Astros Set Lineup As They Hope To Stay Hot Against White Sox

The Houston Astros meet the Chicago White Sox for a four-game set at Daikin Park between two AL division leaders. First pitch on Monday is set for 7:10 p,m. CT.

Series Probables

CHW at HOU

MON: 7:10 C.T. Anthony Kay (9-6, 4.09 ERA) vs. Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.66 ERA)

TUE: 7:10 C.T. Sean Burke (7-6, 3.32 ERA) vs. TBD

WED: 7:10 C.T. TBD vs. Hayden Wesneski (4-1, 3.86 ERA)

THU: 1:10 C.T. Luis Castillo (4-10, 5.31 ERA) vs. Hunter Brown (4-3, 3.33 ERA)

Monday’s Game

Houston Astros pitcher Peter Lambert (38) delivers a pitch. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, Anthony Kay of the White Sox goes up against the Astros’ Peter Lambert. Lambert has been the Astros' most valuable pitcher (2.8 bWAR), though his numbers have regressed in August. He hasn’t completed six innings in August and has a 6.12 ERA for the month. His FIP for the month is a more respectable 3.88, implying a bit of bad luck on Lambert’s part.

On the opposite bump, Kay bounced around the previous seven seasons, even spending the last two years in Japan. He’s become a reliable arm for the Sox with a 2.0 bWAR, a 4.09 ERA, and a 9-6 record. Despite allowing four earned runs in his last start, the left-handed pitcher has a 3.49 ERA in the month with 28.1 innings pitched.

Astros Lineup

Jeremy Pena leads off for Houston. He homered in three of the six games on the road trip, posting a 1.013 OPS during the trip with a .280 batting average. Overall, August hasn’t been Pena’s best month, with a .679 OPS and a .202 batting average. He does come into the game riding a mini four-game hitting streak.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) and left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yordan Alvarez hits his usual second in the order. He went 0-for-5 for just the third time this season during Sunday’s game. On Saturday, he homered for the first time in 13 games. Alvarez is locked in a tight battle for the triple crown. Heading into Monday’s contest, he leads in batting average by .008 over Chandler Simpson, is tied in home runs with Junior Caminero, and leads in RBIs by two over Pete Alonso.

Isaac Paredes hits third for Houston. He has worked a walk in seven straight games with a .406 on-base percentage over those games. It ranks among the top 25 of the Astros' all-time longest walk streaks.

Daulton Varsho bats fourth and is 0-for-his-last-8. In the previous six games before the streak, he recorded a .910 OPS with a .308 average and two long balls.

Christian Walker will be hitting out of the five hole. The 35-year-old hit 1-for-11 in the Mets series and will be glad to see August end. He is hitting .209 with a .607 OPS over the course of August. Since his 11-game hit streak ended on Aug. 9, Walker has a .154 average and a .450 OPS.

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith (11) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Smith gets the start batting sixth against the lefty. Smith has registered a .759 OPS against lefties in his career, compared to .634 against righties.

Nelson Velazquez makes his third start for the Astros. Velazquez is 0-for-11 with the Astros with one RBI.

Nick Allen hits eighth for the Astros. Allen went 3-for-4 in Sunday’s game with a double. He is hitting 9-for-29 in August with a .812 OPS, his best month of the season.

Christian Vazquez bats in the final spot and catches. He’s gone hitless in his last three games after coming off a four-game hitting streak.