Astros Set Lineup Seeking Third Straight Series Victory on Saturday

The American League has been somewhat of a dumpster fire this season, meaning teams like the Houston Astros' season is far from lost despite still sitting a handful of games under .500. But, that number was a lot bigger before the last month.

Since May 22, the Astros have gone 16-10, and are now seeking their third series victory since just last weekend, when they secured the duel over the Kansas City Royals on the 13th.

After taking the opener against the Cleveland Guardians with a lot of offense and a career night for Tatsuya Imai, they will now be looking to a similar lineup as Friday to lock this one up, rightfully so.

Starting Lineup Saturday Evening

Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (41) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Houston is begging for starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti to lock back in, as he has not been able to limit the damage in his last few starts. He is still giving them a chance to win games, but he has allowed 11 earned runs in his three games in June compared to seven in his first eight.

The Astros sure could take this one Saturday night at home in a dominating fashion if Arrighetti snaps out of this rough stretch, as the starting lineup has a lot of momentum right now.

SS Jeremy Pena DH Yordan Alvarez 1B Christian Walker 3B Isaac Paredes 2B Jose Altuve C Yainer Diaz RF Cam Smith CF Jake Meyers LF Brice Matthews

Jeremy Peña hits his second homer of the night! pic.twitter.com/MFGU2esqfP — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2026

Highlight Reel Friday Night

The Astros ended up taking the opener 9-3, and it was a home run party, again. Surprisingly, this time it didn't include Yordan Alvarez. Instead, Jeremy Pena hit a pair, and Jose Altuve finally saw one go yard.

Altuve and Pena combined for three homers, a double, seven RBI, and scored three runs of their own as the duo went 5-for-9 against the Guardians pitching staff.

There has been plenty of coverage as to the struggling pitching staff for Houston, and that wouldn't be the case in the opener, which started with Imai, who retired 11 in six innings without allowing a walk, with three earned runs.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after hitting a three-run home run to left field against the Guardians | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The pair of relievers that came out of the pen, Steven Okert and Mike Burrows, then held Cleveland scoreless the rest of the game as Burrows embraced his recent demotion with his head held high.

The Astros' offense is elite and explosive. They will break games open before a team even has a chance to come to the plate. That being said, if their pitching staff shows some consistency, they will be the division leaders real quick.