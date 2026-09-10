Astros Star Jose Altuve Reaches Another Significant Milestone in Illustrious Career

Whenever the Houston Astros are brought up, there is one player who holds such a prominent connection to the franchise and city. That is superstar second baseman Jose Altuve, who's been synonymous with the Astros over the years.

Altuve is regarded by many as the heart and soul of the Astros, and rightfully so. He'll go down as one of, if not the greatest Astros player of all time when it's all said and done. Altuve is an all-time great hitter in this generation and he just added another special achievement to his long list of accomplishments throughout his career.

Altuve just recorded the 2,500th hit of his career on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. This moment happened with two outs in the third inning against starter Christopher Sánchez, who had just a 1.83 home ERA entering this contest. Altuve hit a 369-foot double to center field at just over 101 mph on a first-pitch sinker. It was his 21st double of the year and his only hit of the game.

Jose Altuve collects the 2,500th hit of his career 👏 pic.twitter.com/EB7wQEkoJz — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2026

The Astros dugout celebrated while Trae Turner and Luis Arráez of the Phillies also congratulated him. While the team suffered an 11-7 loss, this was a huge moment for Altuve and the Astros as he got one step closer to the legendary 3,000-hit mark. That's not to say that reaching 2500 hits isn't. This is a special landmark that Altuve has reached.

Historic Mark for Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) watches his double. Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Altuve is just the second active player that has gotten to have reached 2,500 hits and has joined Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman in that category. Freeman reached the mark on June 9 and it took him 2,243 games, per StatMuse. Altuve has already reached this point in his 2,095th game.

The seven-time Silver Slugger also became just the second player in Astros history to reach this mark, alongside Hall of Fame second baseman Craig Biggio.

"It's a big number; 2,500 is a lot of hits. You think about all the hits, all the years you've been playing here with this amazing organization, my teammates," Altuve said, according to Space City Home Network. " I'm thankful with God, my family, my teammates again. It's a great moment. Really sad we lost the game...but this is a big hit for me."

There were 102 players in MLB history to have gotten at least 2500 hits per Baseball Reference, and Altuve is now the 103rd. Only 31 of those players reached 2,500 hits in fewer games than Altuve, per Paul Casella of MLB.com.

Altuve is one of five second basemen all-time with at least 2,500 hits and 250 home runs, per Just Baseball. He joined Robinson Cano, Biggio, Joe Morgan and Rogers Hornsby.

The history keeps on going, as Altuve is also just the fifth middle infielder all-time with 2500+ hits through the first 2100 games, according to Space City Home Network. He joined Hornsby, Derek Jeter, Frankie Frisch and Charlie Gehringer in that category.

The 36-year-old is the longest-tenured Astro and is the only player to have been with the team since they were in the National League. This is Altuve's 16th season in the majors since his debut in 2011. He's come an incredible way from the young teenager who was turned away from a tryout in Venezuela because of his height at 5-foot-6.

Altuve is a two-time World Series champion and nine-time All-Star. The three-time batting champion won the 2017 American League MVP and 2019 ALCS MVP, along with a Gold Glove in 2015. He's just one of three players with a career batting average of at least .300, alongside Jeter and Willie Mays.

There are only four other active players with 2000 hits: Andrew McCutchen, Paul Goldschmidt, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado. None of them are close to 2500 at the moment.

Altuve currently has 15 home runs and 44 RBI on the season, with a .244 average and .703 OPS.