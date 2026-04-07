Hot Start Pushes Jose Altuve Into Another Historic Milestone

The Houston Astros were overlooked entering this season after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, as many believe that their dynasty is over. You wouldn't believe those predictions when looking at the standings through the first few games of the 2026 campaign.

The Astros are 6-5 going into game two against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, April 7, largely due to the hot start by future Hall of Fame second baseman, Jose Altuve. Altuve has been the heart and soul of this franchise for more than a decade, and he continues to succeed into the latter half of his career.

Altuve Collects Another Impressive Career Milestone

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) steps into the batter's box. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In his first at-bat against the Rockies on April 6, 2026, Altuve ripped a double into center field off of Ryan Feltner, collecting his 2,400th career hit. Altuve joins Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman as the only active player with 2,400 hits or more.

Altuve would go on to collect two more hits on Monday, so his career hits total sits at 2,402 as the season continues. Houston wouldn't come away with a victory following a disastrous fifth inning by the Rockies, where they scored eight runs, but the milestone is impressive regardless.

¡José Altuve llega a la cifra de 2,400 hits en su carrera en MLB! ✍️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DBGIVhefDh — MLB Español (@mlbespanol) April 7, 2026

At this point in his career, some would believe that Altuve would begin to regress. He's not the same Altuve he used to be when he was winning batting titles, but he's still a tremendous hitter at the plate and continues to help the lineup thrive.

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart interviewed Altuve on his thoughts about the Astros' approach in the batter's box, which entails looking at more pitches and being more decisive at the plate.

“I’m just trying to hit my pitch instead of just swinging at everything,” Altuve said. “I’m just focusing on getting a good pitch, and we know we got good hitters on this team. I’m not trying to make a big swing, I’m just trying to get my pitch. If not, I’ll go to first for the guys behind me.”

Altuve is signed with Houston through 2029, so the baseball world may have to get used to seeing him continue to succeed until he decides to hang up the cleats. Regardless, the former AL MVP will be a Hall of Famer one day, but how many more milestones will he achieve before it's all over?

At the rate he's been playing, Altuve could earn a handful of individual accolades before his career is over and done with, as he looks to help get the Astros back in the playoffs.