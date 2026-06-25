Astros-Tigers Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Houston Astros continue to play good baseball in the month of June. A series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays was just another chapter in what’s been a great run of play for manager Joe Espada’s squad. Now, the team is just 2.5 games out of first place in the American League West. How about those apples?

Yes, the team is still under .500, but progress is progress!

Now the team hopes to keep up the momentum on this two-city, seven-game road trip, with the next and final stop being in Detroit for a four-game set against the Tigers. Detroit’s been a disappointing club so far this season. It entered the season as the odds-on favorite to win the AL Central but is instead flailing in the depths of despair.

This is a great opportunity for the Astros, to say the least. The Tigers are struggling — the Astros are not. A series victory could go a long way toward Houston continuing its climb back to relevance.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the probable starting pitchers and Astros injuries.

Series Schedule

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Thursday, June 25 – 5:40 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Tigers – Detroit SportsNet

Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Friday, June 26 – 5:40 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Tigers – Detroit SportsNet

Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Saturday, June 27 – 12:10 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Tigers – Detroit SportsNet

Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Sunday, June 28 – 12:40 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Tigers – Detroit SportsNet

Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Thursday: Astros – RHP Tatsuya Imai (4-3, 6.15 ERA) vs. Tigers – RHP Troy Melton (4-0, 2.56 ERA)

Friday: Astros – RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-3, 3.13 ERA) vs. Tigers – RHP Keider Montero (3-5, 3.68 ERA)

Saturday: Astros – TBD vs. Tigers – LHP Framber Valdez (4-5, 3.91 ERA)

Sunday: Astros – TBD vs. Tigers – TBD

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: INF Braden Shewmake (right adductor strain), INF Nick Allen (Grade 1 left hamstring strain), OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (right hamstring soreness).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right rotator cuff impingement).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon injury), RHP Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow).