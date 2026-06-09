Astros Utility Player Nick Allen Headed Back To IL With Another Injury

Just when Houston Astros utility man Nick Allen appeared to be finding his footing in his first year with the team, his body gave out on him again.

On Monday, Houston placed Allen on the injured list for the second time in two months this season. First, it was back spasms. This time, it's a left hamstring strain, as the club completed a forgettable nine-game homestand going 4-5. Now they prepare for Anaheim to open a series on the road against the Los Angeles Angels.

To fill Allen's spot on the active roster, Houston called up infielder Shay Whitcomb from Triple-A Sugar Land, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. The injury itself was an almost painfully routine moment. In the bottom of the third inning of Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Athletics, Allen's former team.

A game in which the Astros witnessed Gage Jump tossed 6⅓ shutout innings and sluggers Nick Kurtz and Brent Rooker go deep, Allen suffered a hamstring strain trotting to first base on a single.

It was clear that he had pulled something. The back of his left leg visibly tightened up, leaving the game with Houston's athletic trainer. Taylor Trammell entered as a pinch runner, and Brice Matthews slid over to second base to replace him.

Per Matthew Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, Allen said he "felt something grab on me a little bit" in his left hamstring while running to first. He called the moment a sharp pull in the lower part of the muscle.

He felt frustrated at having to leave the game, especially with the team looking like they are getting definitive weapons back from injury in Jose Altuve and Josh Hader, with Hunter Brown looming with multiple promising Minor League rehab starts. For a player who already missed time earlier this season, the timing stings.

A Season Already Interrupted

This is not Allen's first trip to the injured list in 2026, and the circumstances of his first stint were remarkably similar. Just over a month ago, the 27-year-old was scratched from the lineup on April 19 due to back spasms, and the Astros officially placed him on the 10-day IL the following day. He became the 15th player Houston had sent to the injured list, a staggering number given that the team had played just 23 games at the time.

It was initially thought he might not be back until mid-to-late May, but the Astros reinstated him from the 10-day IL on May 6 and inserted him directly into the starting lineup at third base, batting ninth against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His return came faster than anticipated.

Now, less than five weeks later, he finds himself sidelined again, this time with a muscle that has nothing to do with his back.

It's unfortunate for the off-season acquisition. The period between Allen's two IL stints produced some of the most encouraging individual baseball of his time in Houston, and arguably some of the best offensive production of his major league career to date.

His 2026 numbers with Houston, while still a small sample size, is statistically his best production in his major league career. Prior to going on the IL for the second time this season, he was batting .308 in June across 14 at bats and .258 in May across 31 at bats with a homer and five RBI.

Allen's Best Game As An Astro

Houston Astros third baseman Nick Allen (20) crosses home platte after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

One major highlight came on May 24 at Wrigley Field, in the final game of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Allen went 3-for-3, delivering a solo home run, an RBI single, and an additional run scored as the Astros won 8-5 to complete a sweep of the Cubs on the road.

Christian Walker had slugged a three-run home run to cap a five-run fifth inning, but it was Allen who played the unlikely hero's role, racking up two RBI while accounting for two of Houston's runs. The sweep itself gave the Astros slight hope of turning a tumultuous season around, even if the overall picture of it has remained complicated and underwhelming.

Personally for Allen, the home run was particularly notable. It was his first home run in two years. He had not hit a ball out of the yard at all in 2025.

He started his sixth game of the season at second base in Sunday's loss to the Athletics suggesting the Astros continue to deploy him on IF Jose Altuve's off days as he tries to fully recover from his oblique strain, an injury he miraculously healed from at such a fast pace. Even when Altuve was sidelined on the 10-day IL, Allen was among the options Espada turned to for infield coverage.

The home run off Imanaga at Wrigley stands as the signature offensive moment of Allen's 2026 season. His utility across multiple positions — both the infield and outfield — continues to be his most bankable asset for the Astros. Being moderately a plus at the dish represented a legitimate step forward before the hamstring shut things down.

Whitcomb Steps In

Houston Astros outfielder Shay Whitcomb (10) throws to first base in third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

With Allen on the shelf, the Astros turned to Shay Whitcomb to fill the void. The 27-year-old Thousand Oaks, California native, drafted by Houston in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of UC San Diego, has spent much of the 2026 season at Triple-A Sugar Land and honestly has been a non-factor disappointment after being optioned to minor league camp before the season began.

Whitcomb has slashed .280/.369/.520 with 50 bombs and 155 RBI over the past two seasons combined at Triple-A Sugar Land, a line that suggests a player far more capable than his brief big-league auditions have allowed him to demonstrate.

His most celebrated minor league achievement remains his 2023 season, when he belted 35 combined home runs between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land. He was tied for first place in home runs in the MiLB that year and drove in 102 runs. Unfortunately, he has not successfully translated this production to the major league level. Hopefully, this next stint with the Astros will change things for the better.