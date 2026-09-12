Bryan Abreu Decision Backfires on Joe Espada as Astros Face New Questions

The Houston Astros have played several close games this season, but with how close they are to a .500 record and a potential playoff berth, losing close games can't be on the agenda. Unfortunately for Houston, they found themselves on the wrong side of a close game Friday. night.

After taking two of three to start the road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Astros were reality-checked by the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday, getting walked off in the bottom of the ninth, punching Tampa's ticket to the postseason.

Bryan Abreu took the mound in the ninth inning instead of closer Josh Hader. With the game not being a save situation for Houston, manager Joe Espada chose to go with his setup man in a very high-leverage situation, regardless of him warming up in the bullpen.

After striking out Yandy Diaz to begin the ninth, Abreu allowed a double to Jonathan Aranda, putting the winning run in scoring position with one of the most feared bats in Major League Baseball today: Junior Caminero.

Espada's Response in Abreu Decision

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a walk-off two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros. Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take Caminero long to send Tropicana Field into a frenzy, taking a first-pitch fastball up and in, yet still in the strike zone, deep into the left-center field seats. In a situation where Hader was available, who holds a 1.06 ERA in non-save situations this season, Espada went with Abreu, hoping to ride his hot hand.

JUNIOR CAMINERO WALKS IT OFF@RAYSBASEBALL HEADS TO THE POSTSEASON! pic.twitter.com/tkDpYi0OEe — MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2026

Before allowing the walk-off, Abreu hadn't allowed a run in five appearances in early September. In fact, Abreu hadn't allowed a run since Aug. 25 against the New York Yankees. That said, in his postgame interview, Espada defended his decision to go with Abreu rather than Hader.

"No, not with (Bryan) Abreu. He's tough the way he's been throwing the ball," Espada said when asked if he considered intentionally walking Caminero, as reported by The Athletic's Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter).

Espada can't reverse his decision, but this situation raises questions about whether he can be trusted to make high-stakes decisions if Houston reaches the playoffs. While he cannot always depend on Hader, given the importance of the game at that moment and the need to keep the score tied, it would have been wiser to go with the experienced closer in hindsight.

If the bullpen can't hold down the fort, and if the offense can't put up more runs without Yordan Alvarez in the lineup, how can this team make a deep run in the postseason, especially if they can't take down an American League favorite?

These questions need answers, and they don't have much longer to find solutions.