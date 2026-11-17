At times, there weren't many reasons why Nick Pivetta offered high expectations when he became a free agent, rejecting a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox and ending his four-season experience with the team.

Beyond his ability to provide durability, his right-handed profile really did not stand out as that of a dominant pitcher projected to become a starter at the top of the rotation. The best ERA of Pivetta’s career had been 4.04 with the Red Sox in 2023, when he split his role between starter, with 16 starts, and reliever, with 17 appearances.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37). Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After starting his career with a 19-30 record, a 5.34 ERA, a 4.56 FIP and 0.9 bWAR in his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies between 2017 and 2019, Pivetta improved by posting a 48-46 record, a 4.00 ERA, a 4.04 FIP and accumulating 13.8 bWAR during his time with the Red Sox between 2021 and 2025.

However, when we narrow his performance down to the last two seasons, some of Pivetta’s most interesting improvements stand out, as he was able to reduce his FIP from 4.35 to 4.01. Despite allowing the same number of home runs, with 51 in each half, Pivetta gained better control of his at-bats against the opposition by recording more strikeouts and drastically reducing his walk rate, resulting in a decisive improvement in his SO/BB from 2.54 to 4.13.

From a Low-Profile Bet to a Starter Capable of Changing Expectations

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta (27). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres’ bet on Pivetta responded precisely to that quiet evolution he had shown in Boston. The team offered him a four-year, $55 million contract, although it ultimately only disbursed $23 million for his two seasons with the team.

In his first season, he delivered the best version of his career, with a personal-best 13-5 record, 181 ⅔ innings pitched and a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts. Pivetta reduced his career allowed BABIP from .301 to just .235, lowered his home run rate from 15.1% to 9.7% and finished with 3.7 fWAR, the best mark of his career, matching the 3.9 he accumulated in his previous two seasons.

Nick Pivetta's Baseball Savant comparison tool | Baseball Savant.

Pivetta’s evolution in San Diego was absolutely impactful, going from the 35th percentile in Pitching to the 99th percentile compared to his 2024 season, placing his fastball in the 98th percentile and his breaking pitches in the 92nd. However, he was basically still the same pitcher who did not stand out for generating high chase rates or whiffs, an above-average ability in terms of his strikeout-to-walk correlation, and was vulnerable to hard contact.

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta (27). Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, contrary to the environment in which he pitched with the Red Sox, Pivetta faced a different challenge pitching at Petco Park, which, although it's not among the worst parks for pitchers in all of MLB, made a notable difference compared to his experience in Boston. If we evaluate the 205 home runs Pivetta has allowed throughout his career, that figure would have been considerably reduced to just 160 with the park effect at Fenway Park, 30 fewer than the 190 with the expectations at Petco Park.

After the great year in 2025, Pivetta ended up on the injured list with a right elbow flexor strain that kept him away for much of this season, but when he returned, he once again maintained the standards of dominance that have taken him to the elite since he arrived in San Diego. In eight starts and 34 ⅔ innings, he recorded a 3.46 xFIP, the best mark of his career since 2018, increased his strikeout rate from 9.41 last year to 10.90, reduced walks and once again limited home runs, this time from 9.7% to just 4.3%.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (27). Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of this leads us to think that if Pivetta manages to stay healthy, he could be a very good option for teams like the Houston Astros, in need of experienced starters capable of making an impact by providing durability and dominance in the rotation. So let’s answer the most pressing questions about Pivetta, now that he is among the most interesting available options in free agency.