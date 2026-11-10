Astros Predicted To Spend $140 Million on Slugger With Major Defensive Concerns

After being swept in the American League wild-card series by the Chicago White Sox, the Houston Astros were in for some rather big changes this offseason.

They had to replace general manager Dana Brown, who parted ways with the team in August. Also gone is manager Joe Espada.

Houston recently hired Randy Flores as general manager, and now all eyes will turn to what the roster will look like in 2027. There are a lot of decisions looming.

Will an infielder or two get traded? How will they look to add power to the lineup, and if so, can they do it with an outfielder?

If so, they could look to add one from a division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Will Laws of On SI predicted that the Astros would sign Randy Arozarena. However, it comes with a buyer beware.

Astros Predicted To Pluck Randy Arozarena From Mariners in Free Agency

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding a bat in the middle of the lineup with Yordan Alvarez would be a dream for Houston this offseason. The 32-year-old Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484 in 2026 for Seattle with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases.

He picked the right time to have a career year, heading into free agency. Laws predicted Houston signing Arozarena to a four-year, $104 million contract. That's a risky deal for an outfielder who is below average defensively.

"While he’s adept as a base stealer, Arozarena is a below average runner and far worse than that defensively, putting up -16 OAA over the last three seasons (worst among left fielders),'' wrote Laws.

Arozarena's bat is exactly what the Astros lineup needs, but his defense is the last thing that Houston needs. He's a right-handed bat, although they might be better suited to a left-handed bat with power.

There are cheaper potential options through a trade, like Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, but Arozarena would be hard to pass up if it appears to become reality.

Flores has some questions to answer, and those answers need to come sooner rather than later, with the potential December 1 lockout looming. If it appears that this is where the sport is headed, and it is right now, then there could be a lot of activity over the next couple of weeks leading into the end of the month.

It doesn't appear that Houston will be closing the door on their core just yet and is looking to be competitive once again in 2027. Arozarena would then make sense, but his defense will always be a question that would be a risky addition for Houston and any club.