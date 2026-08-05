Did the Astros Make a Mistake by Failing to Acquire Tarik Skubal?

The Houston Astros showed interest in trading for Tarik Skubal before the MLB trade deadline, but they ultimately watched the Los Angeles Dodgers complete the deal instead.

That outcome sparked plenty of debate, with many wondering whether Houston made a costly mistake by missing out on one of baseball's best pitchers.

The Astros certainly had reason to explore the possibility, especially after a difficult start to the 2026 season that included pitching injuries and the loss of Framber Valdez in free agency.

Houston fought its way back into the American League West race, and that turnaround changed the team's approach from selling to looking for players who could strengthen the roster for a postseason push.

On paper, the argument for pursuing Skubal is easy to understand. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is one of baseball's premier starting pitchers and the type of ace capable of changing a playoff series. Adding a pitcher of his caliber would have strengthened Houston's rotation and boosted its World Series aspirations.

Even so, acquiring Skubal was always going to be extremely difficult. The Astros' biggest obstacle was their lack of trade capital. Reports indicated the Dodgers won the bidding with a package that included River Ryan, Zyhir Hope, and Brady Smith. Houston simply did not have the same level of prospect depth to match that offer.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Financial considerations also played a role. The Astros entered the deadline with limited room beneath the luxury tax threshold, making it difficult to take on another significant financial commitment while still addressing other areas of the roster.

Rather than pursuing a deal they were unlikely to complete, general manager Dana Brown reportedly turned his attention to more realistic alternatives. Houston was linked to San Francisco Giants left-hander Robbie Ray, but that option disappeared when the Giants traded the veteran to the San Diego Padres.

The Astros still managed to improve their roster by acquiring outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for young right-hander Spencer Arrighetti.

While Varsho does not provide the frontline pitching Skubal would have, he addresses a different need by strengthening Houston's defense, lineup depth and overall roster flexibility.

While Varsho fills a different need than Skubal, the trade still allowed Houston to strengthen its roster without sacrificing the prospect package required to land one of baseball's top starters.

In the end, Houston made the sensible decision. Rather than sacrificing an already thin farm system for a blockbuster trade it was unlikely to win, the Astros chose to strengthen the roster in other ways while preserving the organization's long-term future.

Whether that approach is enough to fuel a deep postseason run will be answered over the final months of the season.