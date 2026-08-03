Astros GM Dana Brown Maps Out Team's Trade Deadline Strategy

Astros general manager Dana Brown has revealed the team's strategy ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

Houston wants to improve its roster, but Brown made it clear that the club does not want to trade players from its Major League team to make that happen.

Brown shared the team's plans during the Astros' pregame radio show on Sunday, saying that Houston has the assets to make a trade, but keeping the current Major League roster together remains the organization's top priority.

The Astros' Deadline Approach

“We do have the (prospect) capital," Brown said in comments transcribed by the Houston Chronicle for X (formerly Twitter). “We do not want to pull from our major-league team. We have a good core. We got a good group going right now, and the team is playing very well. Everyone is settling into their role. We'd like to keep it like that and not pull from our major-league team.”

Brown's comments provide a clear picture of Houston's approach before the deadline. The Astros want to strengthen the roster without disrupting the group that has helped the team remain competitive. Houston continues to look for offensive reinforcement, especially in the outfield.

He also said the club could add another pitcher before the deadline if the right opportunity becomes available. However, completing those moves may not be easy. One way teams often reduce the cost of a trade is by including established Major League players. Doing so can also help balance payroll when adding players with larger contracts.

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown's comments suggest the Astros are not planning to take that approach. Instead, Houston will likely rely on its farm system to complete any deals. However, many outside evaluators rank the Astros' farm system among the weakest in the majors.

That could make it more difficult for Houston to compete with teams that have deeper collections of highly rated prospects. The Astros also have financial flexibility after entering Sunday about $11 million below the first Competitive Balance Tax threshold. That gives the front office some room to add salary if it finds the right player before the deadline.

Even so, Brown's comments show that the organization wants to avoid making short-term moves that weaken the current roster. The Astros have built a strong core, and the front office believes the players already in Houston give the team a solid foundation for the rest of the season.

Rather than moving established contributors, the club plans to explore deals that keep the Major League roster intact while adding pieces that can improve the lineup or pitching staff. With the deadline approaching, the Astros remain active in trade discussions.

With the trade deadline on Monday, the Astros' strategy is now in place. The next step is seeing whether Houston can make the additions it wants without moving players from its major league roster.