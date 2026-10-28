Every Astros Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The Houston Astros have a lot to figure out in terms of their leadership going forward with open general manager and managerial spots after the 2026 season. However, there aren't a whole lot of free agents on the current Astros roster.

Most of the team has a contract set for next season as it stands at the moment. It makes managing the roster a bit easier knowing there aren't free agents up and down the team to decide on.

The Astros have some critical decisions to make overall regarding the roster and how to improve next season. That starts with the six players set to become free agents.

Daulton Varsho

Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho (18) jogs off the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros acquired Varsho at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-month rental that didn't really go to plan. Varsho had a one-year, $10.75 million contract from Toronto that avoided arbitration.

He missed the last couple weeks of the regular season and the Wild Card Round after he underwent left arthroscopic wrist surgery to address two cysts and chronic inflammation. Varsho wasn't able to swing at certain pitches and it caused discomfort. Additionally, it was something he had been dealing with for three months even before he came to Houston.

It seems unlikely the Astros would re-sign him, although he did add great defense as a veteran presence and hit five homers. Houston needs a bigger presence in center field.

Bryan Abreu

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $5.85 million deal to avoid arbitration prior to the season. Abreu has been one of the most important bullpen arms for the Astros going back to the golden era and was a key reason why the Houston bullpen was so successful when it won the 2022 World Series.

Abreu got off to a rough start, but performed well for the most part since then with a 3.73 ERA in 62.2 innings along with 80 strikeouts and nine saves. The Astros bullpen needs to be revamped, and Abreu returning would be a big part to that.

However, the Astros tried to trade him at the deadline to the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Trevor Larnach. Abreu is currently projected with a market value of almost $11 million according to Spotrac. It won't be surprising to see him get re-signed or let go.

Steven Okert

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 35-year-old was one of the most reliable bullpen arms available to the Astros this season with a 2.13 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched along with a 0.87 WHIP. Okert was used in almost every situation imaginable, and came through. He was a lifeline of the bullpen.

Okert's value is just over $6.5 million and would an ideal reliever to re-sign. He signed a one-year, $2.325 million deal prior to the year.

Christian Vasquez

The veteran 36-year-old catcher was a late addition to the roster this year as he signed a minor league contract with an invite to spring training and was then signed with a $1 million base salary as he made it to the big league roster. Vasquez played in 86 games for Houston as the back-up catcher. He had just a .583 OPS with seven homers and did a solid job in his role.

Vasquez could return on a cheap deal, but the Astros may want to improve at the back-up spot.

Enyel De Los Santos

He started off strong to begin the year, but failed to see leverage appearances as the year went on. De Los Santos posted a 4.79 ERA in 71.1 innings with a 1.25 WHIP as well as seven saves. While he signed last year for under $2 million, the Astros need some higher quality arms in the bullpen.

Lamonte Wade Jr.

Houston Astros left fielder LaMonte Wade Jr. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran outfielder and first baseman was added during the season in June on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The Astros had very poor depth in the outfield this year, but Wade isn't someone Houston would want to see out there much going forward in the lineup.

He could be useful as a pinch-hitter, but it doesn't seem too likely Houston will bring him back if it can shore up the outfield with some big moves.

Tatsuya Imai

The young Japanese righty isn't a free agent, but could opt out of his three-year, $54-million deal if he chooses. That doesn't seem likely at all, given the big adjustments he went through to play in America this past season and all the issues surrounding that. Another change and move wouldn't help his cause at all.

Imai had a 4.93 ERA in 23 games (15 starts) this year and struggled mightly in the beginning of the year and the first inning. He was shifted to the bullpen and not used much down the stretch.