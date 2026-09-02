These Two Astros Stars Are Dominating Despite Team’s Average Record

The Houston Astros lost again Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park, giving them a 70-69 record going into game three of the series on Wednesday. While it's important to note that the Astros are in first place, it's by the skin of their teeth.

Getting into the playoffs is always the goal, but right now, Houston looks like a team that might crawl its way to the finish line rather than dominantly strut. Even with their successes this season, gloomy clouds hang over the franchise's head, as this roster should be capable of better results.

If the Astros can hold onto their top spot in the AL West standings by the end of the month, it will likely be because of these two superstars: one on offense and one on defense.

1. Closing Pitcher Josh Hader

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) reacts on the mound. Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most consistent players for Houston this season has been All-Star closing pitcher Josh Hader. While Hader didn't begin the season healthy, since his return, he has been one of, if not the most, dominant left-handed relievers in the American League.

In 37 games this season, Hader has converted all 21 save opportunities, holds a 0.74 ERA, has recorded 48 strikeouts and 11 walks, and is limiting opponents to a .114 batting average. His 21 saves rank him eighth in the American League in save totals for the season, and his WAR sits at 2.4.

For an Astros bullpen that holds a 4.11 ERA, which ranks ninth in the American League, Hader has been lights out every time manager Joe Espada hands him the ball. If the playoffs become reality, Hader will surely have a large hand in the franchise returning after missing the dance in 2025.

2. DH Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) after the game. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the frontrunner for the American League MVP Award, Yordan Alvarez's terrific season at the plate might go for naught if the Astros can't make it into the playoffs.

Ahead of the third game of the series against Chicago, Alvarez ranks first in the American League in batting average (.316), home runs (T-37), and RBIs (94). The last time a player was this dominant at the plate was in 2012, when Miguel Cabrera won the AL Triple Crown Award for the Detroit Tigers.

No player has won the Batting Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2012. During that season, the Detroit Tigers reached the World Series thanks to Cabrera's incredible performance at the plate. On the other hand, for the Astros, Alvarez could potentially win the Triple Crown, but there is still a chance the team might not make the playoffs.

Alvarez will continue to be Alvarez, but for the rest of the offense, someone needs to consistently step up at least to give Alvarez a chance to hit and help Houston to the postseason.