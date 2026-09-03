The Astros Remaining Schedule Sheds Insight On Stretch Run

With 23 games remaining for the Houston Astros, the team has the hardest remaining schedule among the AL West contenders, marginally more difficult than the Texas Rangers and substantially harder than the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros have inverse splits against good teams and bad teams this season, which bodes well for their schedule down the stretch. Houston’s record against teams above .500 is 26-15. That amounts to a 63.4 winning percentage, the best in baseball by a narrow margin over the Milwaukee Brewers (38-22, 63.3%). This could fare well for Houston, but only time will tell if they can maintain their MLB-leading marks against top teams.

Astros Record Against Weaker Teams

It should be said that the Astros' record against below .500 teams (44-54) is way below their standard, and any standard for a team in a division race. The Astros play teams with a record below .500 more often, given their weak division.

The Astros' remaining schedule has a .509 win percentage. This number is calculated from the Astros' remaining opponents' average win percentage.

Houston’s Remaining Schedule

Houston Astros third base Isaac Paredes (15) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros still have eight games total with the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, and the Chicago White Sox, whom they are currently playing in a four-game stretch at Daikin Park. They also face two teams currently in a wild card position: the wild card-leading Philadelphia Phillies (79-60) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-67). Houston has two games with a Mariners team they’ve struggled against in the final week of the season. The Astros still face the out-of-contention Athletics for four and the Kansas City Royals for three.

Texas’ Remaining Schedule

The Rangers' remaining strength of schedule comes out to .505 and they really only have three tough teams left to play. Texas faces off against the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays next and then faces Boston and Arizona down the stretch. The Rangers, after facing the Athletics on Wednesday, have games against the Mets, the Mariners, the Twins and the Blue Jays.

The hidden nugget among those teams is that, other than the Twins, the remaining three teams came in with high expectations for 2026 and still appear to have an enviable roster on paper. The Mariners are still in the hunt and the Blue Jays aren’t completely out of the mix, so those teams will likely have something to play for when they meet the Rangers.

Seattle’s Remaining Schedule

The Mariners are 5.0 games back, but their remaining schedule could play them into contention. Their remaining strength of schedule is .414, much easier than the next-lowest, the Boston Red Sox (.468).

Houston Astros outfielder Taylor Trammell (26) Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the Astros can use their record against good teams to their advantage down the stretch. The Rangers, with an equally tough schedule, will be nipping at their heels when they face off against weak teams that they’ve dominated. However, the Mariners' schedule is so easy that they can’t be counted out until their elimination number is zero.