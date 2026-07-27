Astros Reportedly Turn Down Trade Interest From American League Rival

The Houston Astros have won back-to-back series, most recently over the AL Central division leaders, the Chicago Cubs. While their five-game winning streak came to an end, the Astros have put themselves right back into the AL West division race and keep them ahead of many in the AL Wild Card race.

That being said, Houston sits two games back in the division and 2.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. With numbers like that, the front office for the Astros shouldn't be too quick in deciding what they want to do at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline.

There's a real chance that this Astros team can find itself back in the playoffs, and it'll come by continued strong performances from All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña. Since returning from the injured list, Peña has hit .419 with power, slugging two more home runs in the Sunday loss.

Astros Turn Down Jeremy Peña Trade Interest

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña (3) celebrates in the dugout after he scores. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With improvement on the field, bringing the Astros to a 52-55 record, Dana Brown and his team aren't going to worry about where Peña will be playing for the rest of the season, because it's going to be in Houston.

In a recent report by Red Sox insider Ari Alexander on X (formerly Twitter), Boston is highly interested in adding a shortstop at the trade deadline, with Peña and Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto as their biggest targets. Houston has turned down that idea.

"A league source tells me the Red Sox approached the Astros about the star SS and were shut down immediately. The Astros do not want to trade Peña, and industry sources are treating the Astros as buyers," Alexander wrote.

With how Peña has played since his return, it would make sense for Houston to trade him should the results not be in their favor. But Peña returning to the lineup has allowed the Astros to find success and is the sole reason for helping his case to stay put in Houston.

Pairing Peña with American League MVP-favorite Yordan Alvarez, either at the top of or in the middle of the lineup, has given Houston the offensive boost it's been so desperate to find. The outfield and bullpen still need help, but Peña won't be a player the front office will even dangle in front of other contenders.

The Astros are in prime position to be aggressive in additions at the trade deadline.