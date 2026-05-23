Houston Astros Reveal Lineup as They Chase Series Edge Over Cubs

The Houston Astros are looking to break this win-one-lose-one trend they've found themselves in over the last four games by taking down the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon. The Astros enter with a 21-31 record, bringing in a fourth-place rank in the AL West division.

Houston was able to best the Cubs on Friday night, 4-2, thanks to another strong start from Spencer Arrighetti. For Saturday, manager Joe Espada entrusts Kai-Wei Teng to make his fourth start of the season, as he goes head-to-head with Chicago's Colin Rea.

Truth be told, the Astros need this victory badly, but their backs are still against the wall, despite winning the series opener. The Cubs have been one of the most difficult teams to beat at home, but they have lost six straight games, so blood could be in the water for Houston to pounce.

Starting Lineup Reveal

Houston Astros center fielder Brice Matthews (0) runs after hitting an RBI single. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Here's the crew looking to take down the Cubs, handing them their seventh straight loss.

1. SS Jeremy Pena

2. 3B Isaac Paredes

3. DH Yordan Alvarez

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. 2B Braden Shewmake

6. RF Cam Smith

7. LF Zach Cole

8. CF Brice Matthews

9. C Cesar Salazar

Yordan Alvarez has been the spark plug to the Houston offense this season, continuing to tear the cover off the baseball. In the series opener, Alvarez collected one hit, two walks, and one strikeout in his outing.

Brice Matthews pinch hit for Braden Shewmake and took over the second base duties. In his pinch-hit appearance, Matthews collected an RBI single, forcing Espada's hand to have him start in the second game of the series.

One player to watch in game two is the former Chicago Cub himself, Isaac Paredes. Paredes went 1-4 in the series opener, walking once as well. On the season, Paredes hasn't had the power that Houston had hoped for, but he's been a consistent player to pencil in near the top of the lineup.

Over his last seven games, Paredes has hit .150 at the plate with one home run; if there were ever a time to break out of this slump, it's now, especially against a former team.

Christian Walker is another Astro looking to get the bat going again. Entering game two with a .254 AVG, Walker has seen his batting average drop over the last few games. In his last seven games played, Walker has struck out seven times and is hitting .174 at the dish; not a recipe for success.