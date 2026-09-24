Houston Sets Lineup for Game 2 Against Seattle on the Road to October

The Houston Astros will continue with their final road trip of the regular season with the second game of a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Right-hander Ethan Pecko (1-0) will be the Astros’ starter, facing right-hander George Kirby (9-11). In the Astros’ 19 games in September, their starters have combined for a 2.83 ERA (28 earned runs/89 IP), the third-lowest ERA in the American League during the month, behind only the Yankees (2.61 ERA) and Rays (2.73 ERA).

Houston shut out the Mariners, 7-0, last night at T-Mobile Park with three key home runs from Christian Walker (the 200th of his career), Isaac Paredes and Yordan Álvarez’s 41st of the season. Right-hander Cristian Javier started for the Astros and pitched two scoreless innings before exiting due to an injury. The Astros’ bullpen combined to pitch seven scoreless innings, with seven strikeouts.

The playoff race continues

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros and Rangers are locked in a tight race for the American League West in the final stretch, with both teams having the same record with five games remaining. Houston has the tiebreaker over the Rangers thanks to its series win during the season (9-4 record).

This is the final series between the Astros and Mariners this season, after both clubs last faced each other from August 14-16 at Daikin Park. The Astros are 3-9 with 73 runs allowed against Seattle this season. Houston has an all-time regular-season record of 135-106 against the Mariners, including a 65-48 record at T-Mobile Park.

Tonight is the second game of a six-game road trip for the Astros. After starting 1-9 on their first road trip of the 2026 season, Houston is 38-28 (.576) on the road since April 14, the third-best record in the American League during that span.

Offensive power has been key

The Astros have hit 212 home runs as a team this year and have hit 200 or more home runs in a single season for the 10th time in franchise history (the last time was 222 HR in 2023). The Astros rank second in the American League in home runs this season, behind only the Yankees (217).

Starting lineup for Game 2

1- José Altuve, 2B

2- Yordan Álvarez, DH

3- Isaac Paredes, 3B

4- Yainer Diaz, C

5- Christian Walker, 1B

6- Taylor Trammell, LF

7- Cam Smith, RF

8- Lucas Spence, CF

9- Nick Allen, SS

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/E0vLhUPJH8 — Houston Astros (@astros) September 23, 2026

Roster moves

The Astros placed right-hander Cristian Javier on the 15-day injured list (right groin strain). To take his place on the active roster, the Astros selected left-hander Josh Hendrickson (#61) from Triple-A Sugar Land. To make room for Hendrickson on the 40-man roster, Houston reinstated outfielder Jake Meyers (left knee fracture) and placed him on the 60-day injured list.

We have placed IF/OF Brice Matthews on the 10-day IL due to left knee inflammation. To take his spot on the active roster, we have recalled OF Lucas Spence from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Yordan Álvarez’s MVP and Triple Crown case

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Designated hitter Yordan Álvarez is a strong candidate for the American League MVP award. Álvarez leads the American League in OPS (1.033), slugging percentage (.601), OBP (.431), batting average (.314), total bases (329), walks (106), intentional walks (33), wRC+ (180), OPS+ (.190) and extra-base hits (74). He also ranks first tied in home runs (41), second in RBI (102), third in hits (172), fifth in runs scored (99) and fourth tied in doubles (32).

Goodbye, baseball! Yordan Álvarez is back: 41st home run last night, tying Junior Caminero for the American League home run lead, and he reached 102 RBIs. He is also leading the AL with a .314 batting average, but the Triple Crown is slipping away from him, as Pete Alonso remains… pic.twitter.com/sDPOIDMeWj — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) September 23, 2026

As for the Triple Crown, Alvarez currently ranks first or second in the American League in all three categories. He enters tonight’s game leading the American League in batting average (.314), while ranking first tied in home runs (41) and second in RBI (102). Since Carl Yastrzemski won the American League Triple Crown in 1967, there has been only one Triple Crown winner in Major League Baseball, Miguel Cabrera in 2012 (American League).