Latest on Key Astros’ Injuries in Huge Win over Mariners: Javier, Peña, Matthews

The Houston Astros got a huge much-needed 7-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in T-Mobile Park that pushed them back into first place in the American League West division with a 78-79 record.

However, it didn't come without some key injury issues. The Astros have started to take some hits in a variety of areas thanks to injuries late in the year.

The latest was right-hander Cristian Javier, who is now dealing with right groin tightness per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

More on the Injuries

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (53) reacts following the final out of the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javier had pitched just two innings in Tuesday's series opener against the Mariners on 45 pitches and gave up no runs. He did walk two and give up one hit. Javier felt the injury on the last pitch he threw, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

This was an unexpected moment that is of concern given the fact that Javier was pitching as the fourth starter in the rotation. The 29-year-old believes he can make his next start, per McTaggart. That would likely be scheduled for the season finale on Sunday if the rotation sticks. How quickly his recovery is will be key in this situation.

The Astros got a tremendous performance out of their bullpen in relief of Javier. The bullpen threw seven shutout innings and got three different two-inning combinations from Miguel Ullola, Bennett Sousa and Logan VanWey.

Yordan Alvarez's 41st home run of the season in the eighth inning broke the game completely open at 7-0, which allowed Bryan Abreu and Josh Hader to rest as the two primary high-leverage relievers.

Jeremy Peña led the game off with a single and a stolen base, which allowed Alvarez to drive him in for the first run of the game. Peña was later hit on the right wrist with a 96 mph sinker in the eighth and was clearly frustrated as he slammed the bat on the ground. While he was in discomfort, he stayed in the game.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña (3) high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peña was then taken out in the bottom of the inning for Nick Allen. Manager Joe Espada revealed postgame that the X-rays were negative. That's a big sigh of relief for the Astros given how important Peña is for the offense and team as a whole. His status will still need to be monitored going forward. Any game he potentially misses would be a huge loss.

Outfielder Brice Matthews was just added to the Astros roster on Saturday, but he re-injured his left knee on a diving catch in the second inning and won't be available on Wednesday, per McTaggart. Matthews was clearly limping after the catch and didn't look the same in the field. He was taken out shortly after for Nelson Velázquez.

Additionally, center fielder Daulton Varsho didn't play on Tuesday due to left wrist issue, per Rome. It's likely the Astros will need to call up another outfielder. Espada believes the injury may have affected his production.