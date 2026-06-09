How to Watch Astros’ Arrighetti Series Opener vs. Angels: TV Stream, Radio, Injuries

After taking two out of three at home over the weekend against the Athletics, the Houston Astros hit the road for a six-game road trip beginning Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Taking two out of three inched the Astros ever so close and 4.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.

There is still time for the Astros to turn around their 2026 season despite all the injuries Joe Espada's team is dealing with. They begin the road trip, which finishes against the Kansas City Royals, with an opportunity to make up more ground in the standings. The Angels and Royals, which are tied with the Detroit Tigers, are in last place in their divisions. This is an opportunity that Houston needs to take advantage of.

Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Starting Pitchers

Spencer Arrighetti | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 1.94 ERA) vs. Angels: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 9.50 ERA)

There is no better way for the Astros to bookend the trip than with Spencer Arrighetti getting the ball on Monday night. He has been very good this season for a rotation hit hard with injuries. However, Arrighetti is coming off a rare rough outing where the Pittsburgh Pirates scored four runs on six hits on June 3 in just four innings of work for Houston's right-hander.

As for the Angels, they will send Grayson Rodriguez to the mound, and he is coming off an outing where the Colorado Rockies lit him up for eight runs, seven earned, on seven hits in just 3.2 innings. Things were so bad that he appealed a home run from Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield that went over the fence after it hit Los Angeles right fielder Jo Adell in the head. The scoring was changed to a four-base error, which took a home run away from Rumfield.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), Braden Shewmake (right adductor strain).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Hunter Brown (grade 2 right shoulder strain).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (grade 2 right shoulder strain) SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon).