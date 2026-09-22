What the Astros' Path to the Postseason Looks Like

It's come down to the last week of the season for the Houston Astros. After not making the postseason for the first time in nine seasons in 2025, the Astros are trying to avoid the same outcome in 2026.

Houston is sitting at 77-79 and the only reason it is still in the postseason hunt is because of how the American League West has looked this year. Not only that, the AL as a whole has significantly weaker records than the National League.

The Astros are currently trailing the Texas Rangers by one game in the division race thanks to getting swept at home by the Atlanta Braves. Houston had a winning record and a hold on first place for almost two months, but let it go at the most important time of the year.

Even then, one game can still be made up. The Astros also have the head-to-head advantage over the Rangers thanks to their 10th straight Silver Boot win this year.

Here's what the path to the playoffs looks like for Houston in the final week.

Astros' Way to the Postseason

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve (27) reacts after hitting a home run to left field against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros have six games left, and all are on the road in the division. In order to have a great chance of winning the AL West, Houston will likely have to win five out of the six.

There's practically no chance for the Astros to be a wild card team this year as the Chicago White Sox have that under control. They are three games ahead of Houston with series against the two of the worst teams in baseball (Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies) remaining.

The only way is the division. The Astros have a two-game series at the Seattle Mariners before facing the Athletics in Sacremento for four games. While both the M's and A's are already eliminated, they have given the Astros big problems this year.

Houston is 2-9 against Seattle this season and 4-5 against the Athletics. It's favorable in terms of team records, but won't be easy. The Astros will need to sweep either one of these series at the minimum to have a good shot.

Sweeping the A's, who are the third-worst team in baseball, and splitting the Mariners in Seattle can be a reasonable feat to accomplish and the best path to make it to October.

A 4-2 record could also be enough depending on what the Rangers do. That is so important. If Texas doesn't end its season well, that completely opens the door for Houston.

The Rangers face the New York Mets at home in a three-game set before they go out to Minnesota and take out the Twins. The schedules don't have much difference in terms of difficulty, and that isn't a good sign for the Astros.

Both those opponents are out of playoff contention. The Mets are 71-85 and are coming off a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Anything can happen in baseball, and that has especially been the case in the AL West this year. The Twins aren't much better at 73-84, but swept the Rangers in three games earlier this year. The Mariners have a similar record of 73-83.

Houston will need the Rangers to lose a couple of games. It's possible that an 81-81 record could be enough to win a division for the first time ever. If the Rangers lose one of the two series, that would give the Astros a real chance.