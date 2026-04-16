How to Watch Astros vs. Rockies Series Final: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Coming off a road trip where the Houston Astros lost nine of 10 games, they were looking for some home cooking when they opened up a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. So far, the returns have been good for the Astros, who have won the first two games, 7-6 and 3-1.

On the recent trip, Houston lost three starting pitchers, Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier and Taysuya Imai to injuries. One week after being swept by the Rockies, the Astros are one win away from flipping the script on Colorado. Houston has won the first two games of the series and will go for the sweep on Thursday night at home.

Here is a rundown of the final game of the series, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Yordan Alvarez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Ryan Weiss | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rockies: Juan Mejia (0-2, 5.40) vs. Astros: Ryan Weiss (0-2, 7.36)

If Houston is going to get the sweep, they will need to navigate their way around a start by Ryan Weiss, who has been hit hard in his last two appearances out of the bullpen. Not an ideal situation for manager Joe Espada, but this is where things are for a banged-up rotation. Weiss has allowed nine runs on 12 hits and four walks in his last five innings. he does have eight strikeouts. On April 6 against the Rockies, he was shelled for seven runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings. The Coors Field effect.

As for Colorado, they will counter with Juan Mejia, who has made seven appearances out of the bullpen this season. He worked a scoreless inning on Monday night against the Astros, allowing two hits. This could be a high-scoring game.

Houston Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow soreness).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (right shoulder strain), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery); SS Jermey Pẽna (Grade 1 hamstring strain); RHP Tatsuya Imai (right arm fatigue); Cristian Javier (Grade 2 right shoulder strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow.