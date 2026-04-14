Carlos Correa Uses Shocking Word to Describe Astros' Horrible Road Trip

The Houston Astros have finally concluded a 10-game road trip that they'll be quick to put into the rearview window.

The Astros won one game on the road and are heading back to Houston with an eight-game losing streak. Luckily, the season is still young, but the Astros are limping with a 6-11 record.

They suffered several injuries, including Jeremy Peña, Tatsuya Imai, Hunter Brown, Cristian Javier, and Jake Meyers. However, Joe Espada's team isn't using that as an excuse. Infielder Carlos Correa didn't hold back when talking about the state of the Astros.

Following a 6-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Monday, Correa said, "Every team goes through injuries. I don't want to attach our failures to just injuries. Our failures are because we're playing s***** baseball," per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Astros Pitching Has Stumbled

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows throws. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

While Houston's long injury list certainly doesn't help the cause, the truth is that the pitching has been pitiful this season. In Tuesday's loss, pitcher Mike Burrows became the first Astros starting pitcher to throw six complete innings in a start in April. The only problem is that he surrendered six earned runs on 11 hits.

Brown was the stabilizer in the starting rotation, but a Grade 2 right shoulder strain will keep Houston's ace on the shelf for a little while. To provide some insurance, the Astros called up right-handed pitcher J.P. France and left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon from Triple-A. Gordon is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Luckily, the offense has been able to churn out a league-leading 95 runs. While it hasn't resulted in any wins lately, it's an encouraging sign that guys like Christian Walker, Yordan Alvarez, and Cam Smith are making significant contributions.

Can the Astros Turn Things Around?

This isn't entirely unfamiliar territory for Houston. In 2024, they started 6-14 and eventually won the American League West with an 88-73 record. It certainly is possible. Per McTaggart, Espada said, "It's not good losing eight straight — I get it, but those guys in there make me feel we're going to get out of this. We've got to stay in this fight and continue to help these guys every day get ready to play."

The first priority is getting players healthy. It's important that players aren't rushed back for the sake of winning games. It's unclear when some of these guys will return, but the rotation will fare a lot better upon Brown's return. If the offense can continue to play at a high level, hopefully the pitching can level out, and the Astros can return to playing winning baseball. If it doesn't, some serious conversations may need to be had around Houston's organization.