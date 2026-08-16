How to Watch Astros vs Mariners: TV, Radio, Lineup as Astros Go For Series Win

The Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners in the series-deciding game on Sunday. The game is set for 6:20 p.m. CT and for the second straight Sunday, the Astros will be featured on Sunday Night Baseball on NBC/Peacock.

How To Watch/Listen 6:20 p.m. CT: Daikin Park

TV: National – NBC / Peacock

Radio: Astros- KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Mariners- Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: Bryan Woo: 8-8, 4.15 ERA vs. Astros: Hunter Brown: 3-2, 3.68 ERA

Sunday’s pitching matchup features two pitchers who finished in the top five of the Cy Young voting in 2025. Both Woo and Brown posted career-best years in 2025, with Woo recording a 15-7 record with a 2.94 ERA and 4.3 bWAR, while Brown tallied a 12-9 record with a 2.43 ERA and 5.9 bWAR.

Brown has struggled, relative to the rest of his career, pitching against the Mariners. He has a 4.09 ERA in nine starts with a 1-4 record against Seattle. The Detroit native has a 1.455 WHIP against the Mariners, his worst ERA against any team he has started against five times.

On the other hand, Woo has excelled against Houston with a 2.86 ERA, a 3-2 record and a WHIP below one (0.952). This season, Woo pitched 6.0 innings against the Astros, allowing two earned runs and earning the win on May 12. Hunter Brown hasn’t pitched against Seattle this year.

Astros Lineup

SS Jeremy Pena LF Yordan Alvarez (L) 3B Isaac Paredes DH Jose Altuve CF Daulton Varsho (L) 1B Christian Walker RF Lamonte Wade Jr. (L) C Yainer Diaz 2B Nick Allen

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Batting leadoff, Jeremy Pena has hit a rough patch in his season during the last 10 games. He is 4-for-43 (.093 AVG) with two doubles. He has walked three times during the stretch.

Yordan Alvarez hits second and has a career home run against Woo in four at-bats. He leads in all triple-crown categories in the American League, with the closest race being a one-home-run advantage over Junior Caminero of Tampa Bay. Alvarez starts in left field on Sunday. The left-handed slugger has a 1.342 OPS when starting in the outfield in 2026.

Issac Paredes, batting in the three hole, is 1-for-9 lifetime against Woo. Paredes connected yesterday on a two-run home run. Batting fourth, Jose Altuve tripled as one of two hits on Saturday, but he struggles against Woo. He is 3-for-13 with a .517 OPS against the right-handed pitcher.

Daulton Varsho will look to improve upon his .486 OPS with the Astros. He’ll bat fifth, followed by Christian Walker. Walker has hit Woo hard, going 5-for-13 (.385 AVG) and hitting a home run. His long ball against Woo came with the Astros in 2025.

Lamonte Wade Jr. hits next. The left-handed right fielder has a .904 OPS in the month of August.

Yainer Diaz hits eighth. He is 0-for-9 lifetime against Woo. Nick Allen rounds out the order, making his fourth start in August.