Houston Astros Starting Lineup for Game 2 vs. Chicago: What Changed and What Matters

After a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, which led a large part of the fan base to leave the ballpark before the agonizing finish, the Houston Astros will try to stay alive and extend the series to a decisive Game 3.

Houston enters Game 2 carrying five consecutive postseason losses, a negative streak that began in Game 6 of the 2023 ALCS against the Texas Rangers. For their part, the White Sox are going all out to win their sixth playoff series in franchise history, which, if they accomplish it, would be their first in the last 21 years, since they swept the Astros in the 2005 World Series.

The Astros will have to break the historical odds that are against them, since, since the 12-team postseason format was introduced in 2022, the winner of Game 1 of the Wild Card Series has gone on to win 15 of the 16 times.

Starting Lineup for Game 2

1- Jeremy Peña SS

2- Yordan Alvarez LF

3- Isaac Paredes DH

4- Jose Altuve 2B

5- Yainer Diaz C

6- Christian Walker 1B

7- Lucas Spence CF

8- Cam Smith RF

9- Nick Allen 3B

What Changed for Game 2

Houston Astros pitcher Miguel Ullola (66). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a bullpen game in which Houston could not stop Chicago’s offense, rotation ace Hunter Brown will take the mound to try to change the story. The Astros need to win to survive, but if Brown can extend his durability on the mound and limit Chicago for at least six innings, then the bullpen would be less overworked. That is a key point that Houston could not resolve in Game 1, and that Chicago took much better advantage of by applying pressure, especially from the beginning.

Plate discipline was key for the White Sox, who managed several quality at-bats throughout the lineup, recording 54.7% of their 42 plate appearances with runners on base. Throughout the game, they were creating dangerous situations, to the point that they had 15 at-bats with at least one runner in scoring position. They went 4-for-11 with RISP, and 12 of those 15 at-bats came between the first and fifth innings. That said, if Brown can pitch at the dominant level he finished the regular season at, the Astros would have their best arms ready for the final three innings.

That said, Brown was dominant in September, especially during his last three outings against the Kansas City Royals, Atlanta Braves and Athletics. Against all of them, he secured at least five innings, combining for a 1-1 record, with a 1.17 ERA, 24 strikeouts and nine walks, only seven hits allowed and no home runs. As you can see, he was a big strikeout pitcher and they barely got 4.1 hits per nine innings against him, with two consecutive 10-strikeout games against Kansas City and Atlanta, but he also issued too many walks.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown (58). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That number of walks could become a serious problem against a lineup that was among the best in the league in walk rate, in addition to combining speed and power.

In his career, Brown has a perfect 6-0 record with a 2.39 ERA in six starts, with 43 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings, with an active streak of 97 batters faced without allowing a home run.

Before 2026, Brown had faced the White Sox six times in total and won all six decisions, accumulating 24 2/3 innings, eight earned runs and 29 strikeouts in the first four between 2023 and 2025. This year, he is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his two starts, in addition to 14 strikeouts and only two walks.

Of the hitters he could face, Tommy Pham (has two hits in five at-bats) and Miguel Vargas (.375 with three hits in eight at-bats) are the hitters with the best averages against Brown, but Andrew Benintendi (3-for-14) is the only one who has hit a home run against him in a history of 18 plate appearances.

What Matters

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown could pitch a gem, the bullpen could look dominant, but if the offense fails to find the balance and sufficient production, Houston will once again fall short. Much of the recent story of the collapse in the Astros’ last five consecutive playoff losses has been due to prolonged offensive slumps. Houston has posted a poor average of 2.4 runs per game during that stretch, hitting just .143 (6-for-42) with runners in scoring position.

The Astros will face Sean Burke for the third time this season, who is 1-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 11 2/3 innings, with 16 strikeouts and five walks. In his last outing on September 1, Burke pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, with only one hit allowed, six strikeouts and four walks. When we analyze the matchups overall, we can see that Burke has limited this Astros lineup, who have produced a line of just .246/.328/.439, with one home run and a .767 OPS.

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, there is an interesting storyline to follow, and that is that the first three hitters in the lineup, Jeremy Peña, Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes, combine for an offensive line of .300/.417/.450 against Burke. Peña has hit a double against him, Yordan is 0-for-3 but with three walks, and Paredes is 3-for-9 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Walker is 2-for-7, but both have been extra-base hits, a double and a home run, in addition to four RBIs.

Burke has shown more dominance against the rest of the hitters, but the Astros need to pressure him and do everything to get Burke out and wear down Chicago’s bullpen. If they can do it with a lead on the scoreboard, then the course of Game 2 could turn in the Astros’ favor.