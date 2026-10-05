Jose Altuve's 2026 Season Should Raise Concerning Flags for Astros

One storyline that was quietly flying under the radar in 2026 was just how bad the American League West Division was. Nobody took control of the division from Opening Day through the final day of the regular season.

Once mid-September hit, it ended up being a two-team race to the end: the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. Houston ended up fending off their in-state rivals to win the division with an 81-81 record. If you followed along all season long, a .500 record to win the division is something that should not surprise anyone.

There were several reasons the Astros couldn't create much separation from Texas and the rest of the division, including injuries, an offense that struggled, and underperforming veterans. One of those veterans was Jose Altuve and Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report said what many Astros fans need to realize about Altuve's future.

Astros Jose Altuve Had An Under the Radar Rough 2026 Season

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When things don't go well, fingers get pointed in many different directions. However, Altuve's 2026 season might be a sign of things to come for a player who has three years remaining on his current deal of five years and $125 million. Kelly pointed out Altuve's struggles this past season, which certainly can be a cause for concern moving forward.

"The former AL MVP isn't nearly the player he used to be. In his age-36 season, Altuve hit just .250, far below his .300 career batting average. And for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Altuve finished with an OPS+ below 100 (which is considered league average), posting a 97 in 2026,'' wrote Kelly.

Altuve isn't the player he once was. Age eventually catches up with everyone. It's just a matter of time. However, his numbers were down and down by a good amount across the board. Altuve slashed .250/.306/.395 with 16 home runs and 50 RBIs. He did that in 135 games. Altuve had his lowest hits in a single season with 131, his lowest of his career playing 100-plus games.

A deeper dive into Altuve's numbers shows that things might not get better in 2027 and beyond. In the American League wild-card round loss to the Chicago White Sox, Altuve had two hits in eight at-bats, including a home run. It wasn't nearly enough to give his team a chance to win the series.

There is very little that Houston can do going into next season with Altuve and beyond. However, his 2026 season should be a concern going forward for a team that isn't getting any younger.