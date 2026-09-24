Josh Hader Falters When Astros Need Him Most

Josh Hader 'blew his first save of the season in a a difficult to watch 6-5 loss to the Mariners. Hader had been a lock-down closer in save situations up to that point and was forced to throw 40+ pitches in a losing effort on Thursday.



Scoreless But Shaky Ninth

The reigning AL Reliever of the Month came in during the ninth needing to preserve the tie and force extra innings. Hader threw 26 pitches in the inning that started with a flyout. Facing Taylor Ward, he allowed a single. He was then able to get a pickoff of Ward, catching him in between first and second. After a walk, Hader retired the leadoff man in the Mariners’ order on a groundout.

Everything-Goes-Wrong 10th

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) and Josh Hader (71) Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros were able to score one in the top of the 10th. Hader started with a walk to Randy Arozarena. He got his only out of the 10th with a groundout that forced the runners to advance a base.

He would then walk Cal Raliegh on six pitches. Hader would walk in a run in an eight-pitch at-bat to Julio Rodriguez and hand himself his first blown save of the season. A soft single would spell the end of the game for the Astros.

Hader was agonizingly close to getting a strikeout in all four walks with each base on balls occurring on a 3-2 count.

Season Highs

Facing nine batters and allowing six of them to reach was by far Hader’s worst outing of the season. Altogether, he allowed two hits and walked four. He allowed two runs but only one was earned as the Mariners started with a man on second in the 10th inning.

The six baserunners allowed doubled Hader’s previous-season high of three baserunners allowed. He pitched more than one inning for just the third time this season and threw 15 more pitches than his next-highest output of 44.

Hader broke a string of 26 consecutive saves to start the season. He allowed just his fifth and sixth runners to score all season.

Odds are Hader won’t be available for Thursday’s game, but the Astros will call upon him down the stretch, rest assured. Perhaps, he pitched past his pitch count limit or maybe it just wasn’t his night, but either way, the Astros need their star closer to put that game in the rearview mirror if they want the best version of Hader in the final four games.

A lockdown closer has been vital to the Astros this season, and the last four games should be no exception.