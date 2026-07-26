Josh Hader Is Peaking as the Trade Deadline Nears for Astros

The Astros are expected to remain active ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Adding an outfielder remains a priority, and it would not be surprising if they also pursue another starter to strengthen the rotation.

One of Houston's biggest concerns, however, has quietly disappeared. Josh Hader has rediscovered the form that made him one of baseball's most dominant closers, restoring stability to the back end of the Astros' bullpen.

Since returning from the injured list on June 3, Hader has been one of baseball's most valuable relievers. His 0.9 fWAR ranks among the league leaders during that span, backed by a 1.40 ERA, a 1.39 xERA and a 1.81 FIP. He has also converted 11 saves while striking out 14.43 batters per nine innings and allowing just one home run over 19 1/3 innings.

But the real story goes far beyond the saves.

What makes this version of Hader different is how quickly he takes control of an at-bat. Since June 3, he has thrown a first-pitch strike to 77.6 percent of the hitters he has faced, one of the highest rates among qualified major league relievers, per Statcast. That allows him to pitch from ahead in the count, expand the strike zone with his slider and force hitters to chase pitches they cannot drive.

His dominance is just as evident in the underlying swing metrics. Hader's 19.4 percent swinging-strike rate ranks fourth among major league relievers during that stretch, while his 35.6 percent CSW highlights an elite combination of whiffs and called strikes. Opponents are also chasing 47.4 percent of his pitches outside the strike zone, another sign that he consistently puts hitters in unfavorable counts and forces uncomfortable decisions.

That success starts with the two pitches that define Hader's arsenal. His sinker has become a true put-away weapon, holding opponents to a .154 batting average while generating a 41.9 percent strikeout rate. His slider remains just as devastating, limiting hitters to a .138 average with a .204 wOBA and a 39.4 percent strikeout rate. Together, the two pitches give hitters almost no margin for error, whether Hader attacks the strike zone early or finishes at-bats with chase pitches below it.

The clearest evidence of Hader's dominance, however, comes after hitters decide to swing.

An Edge Heading Into the Trade Deadline

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader (71). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hader has allowed just a 12.7 percent square-up swing rate, the third-lowest among qualified relievers since June 3. In other words, even when hitters make contact, they rarely square it up. His ability to suppress quality contact helps explain his .250 BABIP, his 5.9 percent home-run-to-fly-ball rate and the fact that his 1.39 xERA nearly matches his 1.40 ERA, a strong indication that his performance is driven by sustainable underlying metrics rather than good fortune.

Bullpen help is often one of the hottest commodities at the trade deadline. The Astros may still pursue upgrades elsewhere, but thanks to Hader's resurgence, the ninth inning no longer belongs on that list. That gives Houston the flexibility to focus its deadline efforts on adding an outfielder and, if the right opportunity presents itself, another starter instead of searching for answers at the back end of the bullpen.