Which Bullpen Target Makes the Most Sense for the Astros?

The Houston Astros are expected to explore bullpen upgrades before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and general manager Dana Brown has made it clear the club is still looking to improve the roster. Several available relievers could address the club's biggest needs. However, not every available arm makes equal sense when performance, contract status, acquisition cost and roster fit are taken into account.

Luke Weaver is one of the biggest names on the market. The New York Mets right-hander has been outstanding this season, posting a 1.98 ERA in 39 appearances with 43 strikeouts in 41 innings.

His underlying numbers are equally impressive, ranking in the top 20 percent of the league in hard-hit percentage (87th percentile), whiff percentage (85th), chase percentage (82nd) and strikeout percentage (81st).

On paper, Weaver looks like an ideal addition. But the challenge is his trade value. He is under contract through 2027, earning $12.5 million next season, which makes him more than just a short-term rental. That additional year of team control will likely increase the asking price, and Houston may not want to give up significant prospects for one reliever.

Clay Holmes is another interesting option. The right-hander recently made his first rehab start after suffering a fractured right fibula in mid-May. Before the injury, he posted a 2.39 ERA in nine starts. Holmes is widely expected to opt out of the final year and $12 million of his contract after the season, which could reduce his trade value compared to other pitchers with longer control.

However, the question is whether the Astros would be comfortable trading for a pitcher who is still working his way back from injury. If Holmes proves he is healthy before the deadline, he could become one of the more appealing targets.

Left-hander A.J. Minter has also pitched well since returning from a torn left lat muscle that kept him out for 13 months. Since making his season debut on May 26, he owns a 1.71 ERA across 21 appearances and has issued only two walks in 21 innings.

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his production stands out, Houston already has several left-handed relievers, and recent reports have suggested the club may prioritize adding another right-handed bullpen arm, making Minter a less obvious fit despite his strong numbers.

More Options

Antonio Senzatela also deserves consideration. After moving from the rotation to the bullpen, the right-hander has become an effective late-inning option. His average fastball sits at 97 mph, placing him in the top 13 percent of Major League Baseball, while his 44.5% ground-ball rate gives him another valuable weapon.

Senzatela is owed about $4 million for the remainder of this season and has a $14 million club option for 2027. That financial commitment could influence Houston's decision, particularly if the Astros prioritize lower-cost bullpen additions, even though his versatility makes him an attractive candidate.

Among the available relievers, John Schreiber may offer the best balance of fit, affordability and production. The 32-year-old owns a 3.29 ERA in 42 appearances and is on pace for a sixth straight season with an ERA below 4.00.

Kansas City Royals pitcher John Schreiber (46) throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 47.4% ground-ball rate ranks in the 77th percentile, helping him escape difficult situations. Schreiber is also owed only about $1.25 million for the remainder of the season before becoming a free agent, making him a realistic and affordable target.

Other available relievers also deserve consideration. Brennan Bernardino has not allowed an earned run over his last 19 appearances and remains under arbitration control for three more years, giving any acquiring team additional value. Brooks Raley is another experienced left-hander with a 1.96 ERA in 41 appearances this season, although Houston's current bullpen already features left-handed depth.

With multiple relievers potentially available, Houston's next bullpen move could reveal just how aggressively the club plans to pursue another postseason run.