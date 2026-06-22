Josh Hader's 1.12 ERA Is Quietly Pushing the Astros Back Into the Wild Card Race

Josh Hader has been electric since his return from the injured list earlier this month, and he's been exactly what the Houston Astros bullpen needed. The 32-year-old veteran owns a 1.12 ERA over eight dominant innings this season. He's racked up five saves and struck out 13 batters while allowing just two hits, one being a solo homer.

He's held batters to a . 077 average, thrown strikes at an elite rate, and walked just one batter in his return. He certainly hasn't been the only reason, but the Astros are beginning to creep back into the American League wild card race, little by little.

Entering Monday, Houston is just five games under .500, three games behind the Seattle Mariners for the AL West lead, and two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild card spot. While still very early in the season to talk about the playoffs, the Astros could somehow work their way into a playoff spot with a series sweep against the Blue Jays this week.

Although a small sample size, Hader has proven over his eight outings that he's still amidst his prime, even if he's in the back half of it. On the cusp, everything looks immaculate, and under the hood, the stats are identical to previous elite seasons.

Josh Hader Has Led the Charge in the Revamped Astros Bullpen

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hader owns a 48.1 strikeout percentage, which is slightly inflated from his career high due to a low workload so far, but he hasn't gone more than two outings without a strikeout. He's also recorded three strikeouts in three outings thus far.

His slider and sinker have been so dominant that he hasn't needed to incorporate his changeup yet. He's used it seldom over the last few seasons, mainly to catch the hitter off guard and make them second-guess themselves, but it hasn't even been needed.

After owning either the worst or near the league's worst ERA through the first two months of the season, Houston has come back down to a respectable middle of the pack this month. The Astros own the 15th-best ERA this month, due in part to Hader's return.

Hader joins Alimber Santa, AJ Blubaugh, Steven Okert, and Bryan King, all of whom have sub-1.70 ERAs out of the pen this month. It's never been a question whether or not Houston has the bats to compete for a playoff spot this season; it's always been the pitching. It appears that the Astros have figured that part out, in the bullpen at least, and Hader has been a huge contributor to their success.