2024 Astros Draft Pick Making Significant Noise in Spring Training

The Houston Astros have a ton to look forward to this season with the team that they've constructed. After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Astros feel to be the most refocused team in Major League Baseball throughout spring, despite the poor results on the field.

While there are a handful of cuts still to be made before Houston heads to opening day, there are a handful of players who have stood out to the organization and to fans through spring thus far. One prospect who might be turning the most heads is one drafted not too long ago.

Former 1st Round Pick Spotlight

The Houston Astros drafted Walker Janek with the 28th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Houston used its first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft on catcher/third baseman/right fielder Walker Janek, going 28th overall. He has spent his minor league career thus far in A-ball, so Astros fans shouldn't expect him to make the opening day roster, but they should be excited for what's to come.

So far this spring, against both major and minor league pitching, Janek has swung the bat well. Hitting .500 with three hits, one double, two RBIs, four stolen bases, two strikeouts, and three walks, Janek is making the most of his spring with the pros.

At High-A Asheville and hit .263/.333/.433 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs, a slashline that looks good enough to warrant a call-up to Double-A for 2026 and potentially more. Still young, Janek is clearly an important piece to the future puzzle, along with the likes of Brice Matthews and Cam Smith.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) speaks to reporters before a spring training. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“We know what Janek can do behind the plate. Now he’s starting to square up more balls, making better swing decisions. … He can do things that if you can have some of that in your lineup, it’s super valuable," manager Joe Espada said via MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

The Astros have Yainer Diaz to hold down the fort at the catcher position until Janek is good enough to make the Major League roster. Not to say that his spring success should be taken away from him, but there is still a lot to develop in his game before he can make the roster as a backup catcher.

Janek is projected to make his way to the majors before 2030, as the 2025 AFL Rising Star recipient has a bright future ahead in Houston. So long as his workload increases in 2026 in the minors, he'll be in good hands moving forward.