Astros Biggest Offseason Regret Quickly Becoming a Painful Reality

When the offseason began for the Houston Astros, all signs pointed to Framber Valdez landing with a different team for the 2026 season and beyond. That ended up being the case in February when he signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

It was clear before Valdez signed in the Motor City that Astros general manager Dana Brown had moved on. He acquired right-hander Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that included the Tampa Bay Rays.

Then in early January, Houston signed Japanese star Tatsuya Imai to slot in behind ace Hunter Brown. Aside from those moves, it was banking on returning players to round out the rotation.

It was not surprising that aside from Imai, Brown didn't land another big-name pitcher. Just over two weeks into the season, that looks like a regret he might have as injuries begin to pile up on a starting staff that was thin to begin with.

Astros Will End Up Regretting Not Signing Another Starter This Past Offseason

Hunter Brown | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

After beginning the season 5-2 by splitting a series with the Los Angeles Angels, then sweeping the Boston Red Sox, life on the road has been miserable for Houston over the last week.

They kicked off their 10-game road trip losing two out of three to the Athletics, before being swept by the Colorado Rockies. On Friday night, they began a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners and lost 9-6.

It wasn't so much that they lost as much as how they lost. Imai failed to get out of the first inning. In fact, manager Joe Espada removed him after recording just one out, walking four, hitting one, and allowing an infield hit. By the time Steven Okert got out of the inning, Houston was down 3-0.

The problem is, Espada had to overwork a bullpen that is on fumes. Hunter Brown is being shut down with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain.

To add insult to injury, Cristian Javier was removed from Wednesday's start against the Rockies with an injury after just one inning of work. Houston's pitching is so depleted that they haven't named a starter for Sunday's game.

Earlier this week, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed one regret that each team will have this season. The Astros was not signing another veteran starting pitcher.

Does Houston look to sign free agent Lucas Giolito? He's probably the best option out there.

Even though it's still April, it feels like things are spiraling downward quickly for Houston and they need to address the starting pitching depth before it's too late. If they don't, it will be a regret at the end of the season.