Astros Considered To Have Two Most Overpaid Infielders in Major Leagues

The Houston Astros are looking to bounce back into the postseason this year after coming up short in 2025. Their woes during their last campaign were largely attributed to persistent visits to the injured list, but individual performances seemed to dip quite low.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

This is a fresh start for the franchise, with plenty of opportunities to reclaim its imposing reputation. Among those looking to do so are two infielders, who were once considered top-of-the-line sluggers. Now, they could be the most overpaid infielders in the big leagues.

Walker Named Most Overpaid First Baseman

Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Christian Walker is a prime example of an Astros player who struggled early on, as evidenced by his performance at the plate last season. Fortunately, he was able to start turning things around. Ideally, he'll be able to carry the momentum into his upcoming campaign.

By the end of the season, he had slashed .238/.297/.421 with a .717 OPS. Throughout the year, he smacked 27 homers and 88 RBIs.

Despite the talent he's displayed over the years, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named him the most overpaid first baseman in the Major Leagues. After recording an OPS of .800 or above for three consecutive seasons, until he signed as a free agent with the Astros in December 2024, it's not shocking why.

Now 34 years old, fans are left wondering if he still has that same level of potential left in him. Walker isn't alone in this, though. In fact, another Houston infielder is in a similar boat.

Altuve Claims Same Title at Second Base

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jose Altuve turned 35 years old in May, so he has a couple of years over Walker, which also raises questions as to whether or not he can return to his previous form. When considering his stat sheet from last year, the signs are not pointing in a positive direction.

Altuve has spent his entire 15-year MLB career with the Astros, kicking off his debut in 2011. The peak of his career hovers around the 2017 season when he helped guide his ballclub to the World Series, ultimately bringing home the title.

That year, he slashed a .346/.410/.547 with a career-high .957, logging 24 homers and 81 RBIs along the way. Fast forward to 2025, and his numbers dropped dramatically. By the end of the campaign, he was slashing .265/.329/.442 and had posted a .771 OPS.

Miller believes that he claims the title for most overpaid first baseman, and it wouldn't be too outrageous to agree. Altuve officially falling off the board, or is there still a chance for him to dominate at the plate this year?

More Houston Astros News