Astros Opening Day Roster Features Top Prospect, Houston Native

Happy opening day, Houston Astros fans.

The Astros are back in action today to kick off the 2026 regular season, hosting the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park. Following a 2025 season where Houston missed the playoffs, landing a victory on opening day would set the tone for the crew moving into the rest of the first month.

With spring training come and gone, filled with ups and downs from both sides of the baseball, the Astros have decided on who will fill out the 26-man roster for opening day, featuring a promising prospect the franchise is very excited about.

A view of the ballpark and the field, and the sunset during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pitchers

Bryan Abreu

AJ Blubaugh

Hunter Brown

Mike Burrows

Tatsuya Imai

Cristian Javier

Bryan King

Lance McCullers Jr

Roddery Munoz

Steven Okert

Christian Roa

Kai-Wei Teng

Ryan Weiss

Catchers

Yainer Diaz

Christian Vasquez

Infielders

Nick Allen

Jose Altuve

Carlos Correa

Brice Matthews



Isaac Paredes

Jeremy Pena

Christian Walker

Outfielders

Yordan Alvarez

Joey Loperfido

Jake Meyers

Cam Smith

Houston Astros shortstop Brice Matthews throws to first base. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The notable name that stands out for the Astros is Brice Matthews. Matthews is listed as an infielder and reports as such, but he has experience playing in the outfield that manager Joe Espada will gladly use to his advantage.

Outfielder Zach Cole was bested by Matthews and will begin the season in Triple-A.

Matthews will still be a rookie in 2026 and he could be in the running for Rookie of the Year honors if he can stay on the roster for the entire year. But if he does struggle, he still has a handful of options that he can be sent to the minors.

The Astros' fifth-best prospect hit .167 at the plate last season with seven hits, four of which were home runs. So long as he can carry what he did in spring training, where he hit .250, into opening day and beyond, he should be in good hands moving forward.

Pitching Breakdown

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) pitches in spring training. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On the pitching side of the ball, the one-two punch of Hunter Brown and Mike Burrows has the potential to be one of the best in the American League. Seeing what Tatsuya Imai can do in his first season in the league could make or break the Astros' rotation as well.

In the bullpen, Bryan Abreu has the chance to lock down a closer job for the future if he performs well, stepping in as Josh Hader ramps up for his return to the mound. Christian Roa will also be a pitcher fans should keep an eye on, as he looked really good in spring and could be Houston's secret bullpen weapon.

The Astros have a strong chance of winning the division or landing a wild card spot if all goes well in 2026.