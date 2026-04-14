Ranking the Houston Astros’ Positives Despite 6–10 Start

The Houston Astros 6-10 start to the season has not been ideal, to say the least. Not only is the pitching staff giving up runs at a historic rate, but the offense has also been highly inconsistent. While questions surround the team, let's assess the good news and what to be excited about moving forward.

1. Yordan Alvarez Has Been Elite

Alvarez is second in the league in homers, fifth in RBI and first in walks. He's batting .340 with a 1.255 OPS while leading the Astros in every offensive category. His last few seasons have been elite, but he's taken it to the next level this season.

Not only is he hitting the cover off the ball, but his walk and strikeout rates have been incredible. His 11.1% strikeout rate is much improved from previous years (16.6% 2025, 15% 2024, 18.5% 2023), and his walk rate is through the roof (20.8%). He's staying patient and producing at a high level.

His 242 wRC+ is otherworldly. When the offense is on, it's one of the top in the game, and Alvarez is a good reason why. The elite BB/KK rate likely won't hold up to this 16-game peak, but it's an encouraging sign that his plate discipline has improved all around the board.

2. Cam Smith Has Made Strides

Houston's right fielder hit just nine homers and produced a .236/.312/.358 slash line last season through 134 games. So far this year, he's already hit three homers and boasts a .286/.375/.518 slash line.

His offensive numbers have spiked, and his stolen bases are improving as well. He has elite speed, but didn't show it off on the base paths much last season, with just eight stolen bases. This year, he's already snagged three bags.

His stolen bases haven't produced any runs yet, but it's exciting to see from the Astros 2025 No. 1 prospect. He has already improved from his rookie season, and he's only getting better.

3. Kai-Wei Teng is a Lone Bright Spot in the Bullpen

Kai-Wei Teng entered Houston with a 7.30 career ERA over a dozen games, but has not pitched like it. The former starter posted a 3.63 ERA for the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate last season, which earned him an opportunity with the Astros that he's taken advantage of.

He heads a bullpen that's down two of its most dominant arms and has the worst ERA in baseball, by a long shot. Through six appearances and 8.1 innings, he's allowed just two runs, both solo shots, five hits, and two walks.

Houston took a flyer on him, and it's paid off big time. While Josh Hader and Bennett Sousa continue to work back from injuries, Joe Espada needs to begin relying on Teng in the back of games, he's earned it.