Astros Right-Hander Earns Nod To Make First Career Start Against Rockies

The Houston Astros are on the rise, leading the American League West standings with a 6-4 overall record. Compared to their brutal outcome last year, the Astros are making strides this time around.

Their latest set was played against the Athletics, resulting in a 2-1 series victory. The most shocking game came on Saturday when the Astros clinched an 11-0 shutout, ultimately making franchise history. Game 3 wasn't as stunning as Houston walked away with a tight 12-10 win. But having said that, it can't be denied that the Astros are quickly becoming one of the top teams to beat.

Looking ahead to their next set, scheduled to begin on Monday at 8:40 p.m. ET, Houston will face the Colorado Rockies. Now, this matchup will be played at Coors Field in Denver, which is notoriously a difficult place for ballclubs to perform well. Will the Astros be able to keep their momentum rolling, or will the Rockies throw them off track?

One of Houston's younger pitchers will have the opportunity to set the stage for what could be a victorious series as he makes his first career start.

Young Arm Prepares To Take the Mound

Houston Astros pitcher Cody Bolton | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, 27-year-old Cody Bolton will be making his first start of his Major League Baseball career in Denver when Colorado hosts the Astros.

So far this season, the right-hander has appeared in one game, logging a 3.00 ERA and five strikeouts across three innings of work on March 31 against the Boston Red Sox, albeit not as a starter. Now, Bolton will have the opportunity to make a statement early on in the game.

Cody Bolton will start for the Astros in Denver. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) April 6, 2026

Since making his MLB debut in April 2023, Bolton has found his way around the map playing for four different ballclubs. He was drafted 178th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. In November 2023, he was picked up by the Seattle Mariners, but found his way to the Cleveland Guardians in April 2025.

Once July rolled around, he relocated once again, this time to the Lone Star State, signing with Houston as a free agent. During his 2025 campaign, he only took the mound once and registered a 13.50 ERA with one strikeout across two innings pitched.

The way he shows up during this series against the Rockies will be quite telling—is he prepared to handle such a significant role?