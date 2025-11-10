MLB Insider Calls Astros Likeliest Suitor for Star Free Agent Ace
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the Houston Astros are entering a pivotal offseason. They have several pressing needs to address this winter, especially if their ace, Framber Valdez, departs in free agency.
The Astros have let plenty of talent walk in recent years, from Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman to George Springer and Gerrit Cole. So it wouldn't be surprising to see them move on from Valdez if his price gets too high.
If they do, MLB Network's Jon Morosi believes they could be strong contenders to sign Dylan Cease as a possible replacement, which he stated on Monday.
Cease, who spent last season with the San Diego Padres, received heavy interest leading up to the MLB Trade Deadline. He ultimately stayed put and finished out the year with the Padres. However, Morosi notes that Houston showed the most interest out of any team for Cease, and now that he's a free agent, they will likely pursue him again and make a strong push to add him to their rotation.
"Especially with Framber being a free agent, Dylan Cease to the Astros probably has as much of a chance of happening as any other free agent prediction out there," Morosi stated.
Why Dylan Cease Makes Sense for Astros
Cease, who's heading into his age-30 season, would be a great replacement for Valdez and a great fit for the Astros. For starters, he's one of the most consistent and durable pitchers in baseball. He hasn't missed a start since 2020, and since the beginning of 2021, he leads MLB in strikeouts while ranking fourth in fWAR and seventh in innings pitched.
Coming off five straight seasons with at least 32 starts and 210 strikeouts, Cease is one of the safest investments on the market this winter. With his exceptional track record, he would be an ideal No. 2 starter to pair with AL Cy Young finalist Hunter Brown, potentially giving Houston an elite 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation.
Cease is also familiar with the American League after spending five seasons with the Chicago White Sox, so he's not merely a product of Petco Park. He also has playoff experience with 11 1/3 postseason innings under his belt.
With Cease expected to receive a deal close to $200 million, the Astros will have to pony up to add him to its rotation. However, he could be worth it.