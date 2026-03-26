Projecting the Astros Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Houston Astros have finalized the Opening Day roster ahead of the 2026 season. They'll open the year at home as they'll take on the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series starting on Thursday. Hunter Brown will toe the rubber in the first game as he aims to build off a terrific 2025 campaign.

The Astros also made some notable moves to get the 26-man roster in order. Houston DFA'd Cesar Salazar to make room for Christian Vazquez. They also pulled Brice Matthews up to the big league roster and sent Zach Cole to Triple-A.

With manager Joe Espada's team officially set, let's take a look at how he might configure the Opening Day lineup against the Angels' Jose Soriano.

Astros' Opening Day Lineup Predictions vs. the Angels

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve throws the ball. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

1. Jeremy Peña (SS)

2. Jose Altuve (2B)

3. Yordan Alvarez (LF)

4. Carlos Correa (3B)

5. Isaac Paredes (DH)

6. Christian Walker (1B)

7. Yainer Diaz (C)

8. Joey Loperfido (RF)

9. Jake Meyers (CF)

The big news is that Jeremy Peña has made the Opening Day roster after fracturing his right finger at the beginning of the month. His presence in the lineup is important, and the Astros will certainly welcome back their leadoff hitter.

Soriano is a right-handed pitcher, which should give Loperfido the nod in right field. Cam Smith will likely be utilized more against lefties. In the infield, the return of Peña leaves Paredes without a spot in the field, ultimately giving him the designated hitter spot. Nick Allen and Matthews are the current infielder bench options for Espada.

Evaluating Astros' Offense This Season

Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa (1) hits. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

At full strength, Houston has a potent offense. Injuries plagued the roster last year, and the lineup with Carlos Correa was never fully realized. Now, fans will have an opportunity to see what this team can look like with everyone available.

Without a doubt, there is a lot of firepower at the top of the lineup, led by Yordan Alvarez. He missed the majority of the 2025 season, but now he is ready to go. He'll make everyone else around him better as pitchers carefully strategize with Alvarez.

Christian Walker had a down year at the plate, posting his lowest batting average in a full season of games in his career. He still hit 27 home runs, but his strikeout numbers increased. If he's able to get into a rhythm, that will make Espada's team that much better.

The goal in Houston is to return to the postseason. The good news is they came close to a playoff berth last year despite being ravaged by injuries. If the offense holds up its end, and the pitching staff can come together, postseason baseball could be on the horizon.