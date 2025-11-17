Should Astros Seek Trade for In-Demand Mets Infielder with Hefty Contract?

The Houston Astros are in an unfamiliar position entering the offseason. They missed the postseason for the first time in eight years, and they are facing the real possibility of losing left-hander Framber Valdez in free agency.

Just how they go about replacing Valdez will be fascinating to watch, but they have other needs on their own, including a left-handed bat. One player that has reportedly been drawing interest is New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil. Could he be an answer for the Astros? He brings more to the table than some might think. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required), the Mets have been fielding calls on McNeil.

Could the Astros Trade For Jeff McNeil From the Mets?

There are position questions for Houston next season, and McNeil could be a utility player who could fill a number of holes. He has some outfield experience as well as second base. He could be used as a DH, but he does offer an option as a left-handed batter. Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors mentioned the Astros when it came to McNeil. Franco wrote that several teams are likely to be interested in him, but there are two key reasons why the Astros should be consdering getting in the mix.

"While the contract and injury are obstacles, McNeil could be appealing to some teams if the Mets pay down part of the contract," he wrote. "The Astros don’t have an everyday second baseman and need a left-handed bat."

McNeil recently underwent a thoracic outlet procedure, according to his agent, Garrett Parcell of Paragon Sports International, and reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post (subscription required). It is not a surgery that will hamper him from being ready for spring training in February.

The issue with McNeil is his contract, which isn't exactly one the Mets can just dump if they do indeed move him. There are some nuances to the deal, which he signed as a four-year pact before the 2024 season. The 2026 portion is guaranteed, and including a $2 million buyout for the team option if not triggered, McNeil's contract looks like a $17.75 million contract for 2026.

In 122 games for the Mets in 2025, McNeil slashed .243/.335/.411 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs. Those numbers are not eye-popping, but he is a veteran who would provide manager Joe Espada options in the lineup and in the field to a team looking to rebound and get back into the playoffs in 2026. Given where the Astros are with their second base situation — especially with the continued experiment with Jose Altuve in the outfield — one year of McNeil might be worth considering.

