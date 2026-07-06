Yordan Alvarez Is Why One Former MLB Infielder Still Believes in the Astros

The Houston Astros are a marching force in the American League, looking to fight their way back to the playoffs after missing them last season. After a rough beginning to the year, holding a 27-34 record at the end of May, the Astros are getting closer to the .500 mark game by game.

Their resurgence in the AL has been due to many factors, but at the end of the day, one man has put the team on his back, and that's Yordan Alvarez. The starting designated hitter for the AL in this year's All-Star Game, Alvarez has made doubters into believers.

Alvarez's MVP-caliber season has gone greatly unnoticed, with most of the attention being on how Aaron Judge isn't playing. Even if Judge were playing, what Alvarez is doing for this franchise right now, fighting and clawing to get back into the playoff picture, he'd still be a frontrunner for the award.

All of what Alvarez is doing is impressing former MLB infielder Cole Tucker, impressed enough to regain his confidence in Houston as a real threat in the American League.

Cole Tucker's Thoughts

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Cole Tucker (8) takes the field for the game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"It feels like Houston has some momentum, not that they're playing unbelievably well, but enough to stay in it," Tucker said via MLB Network Radio.

"Everyone was talking about, are they going to blow it up, is Alvarez going to get traded, where's he gonna go; now, he's going to the All-Star Game, he's knocking on the door of 30 homers going into the break, I don't know how you could trade that guy, I don't know how you couldn't not believe in this team."

The pure impact Alvarez makes is enough to make doubters turn into believers for this Astros team. The pitching depth is getting healthier, and other offensive players are contributing alongside Alvarez to get the job done. That's a recipe for success in H-Town.

If there were any talks of the Astros being sellers at the trade deadline, recent reports and their record alone quickly laid that scenario to rest. Alvarez staying in Houston is the best chance they have to continue being playoff contenders for several years ahead, including the rest of the season in 2026.

"I don't think the Houston Astros are going to be looking to sell. I think they're going to look to remain competitive as we get closer to the deadline, if this continues," Tucker claimed.