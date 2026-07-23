Why Yordan Alvarez Has a Strong Case Over Aaron Judge as MLB's Best Hitter

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is putting together one of the best offensive seasons in Major League Baseball and is making a strong case to be considered the game's top hitter over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

Alvarez has been outstanding from the start of the 2026 season and continues to lead the Astros' offense with his power, consistency, and ability to reach base.

Alvarez is tied for the Major League lead in home runs while also leading or sharing the lead in RBIs, extra-base hits, total bases, times reaching base, and intentional walks. No player has finished a season leading Major League Baseball in all of those categories since intentional walks became an official statistic in 1955.

He also continues to lead the American League in batting average, home runs, and RBIs while ranking first in Major League Baseball in several advanced offensive categories, including offensive WAR, on-base percentage, OPS, and slugging percentage.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvarez has also shown remarkable production in difficult hitting situations. He owns an .860 OPS with two strikes this season, which is more than 125 points higher than the second-best mark in the majors and more than 300 points above the league average.

His impact goes beyond hitting for power. Alvarez recently helped the Astros secure a victory with his hustle on the bases, showing another side of his game.

Through 102 games this season, Alvarez is batting .328 with 122 hits, 69 runs scored, 34 home runs, 77 RBIs, and one stolen base in 372 at-bats. He also owns a .433 on-base percentage and a 1.089 OPS.

Since making his Major League debut on June 9, 2019, Alvarez has built an impressive career. Across 2,827 regular-season at-bats, he has collected 850 hits, 204 home runs, 570 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases while batting .301 with a .395 on-base percentage and a .979 OPS.

The Comparisons

The comparison with Aaron Judge has become more noticeable as the season has progressed. Judge entered the 2026 season after establishing himself as one of baseball's greatest power hitters. The Yankees captain is an eight-time MLB All-Star, a three-time American League Most Valuable Player, and the holder of the American League single-season home run record with 62.

Despite those accomplishments, injuries have limited Judge this season. Before landing on the injured list with a rib cage stress fracture, he played 59 games and batted .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, and five stolen bases in 214 at-bats. He also posted a .375 on-base percentage and a .908 OPS.

Judge made his Major League debut on Aug. 13, 2016, and owns a career batting average of .291 with 1,258 hits, 385 home runs, 868 RBIs, a .411 on-base percentage, and a 1.022 OPS.

While Judge's accomplishments remain among the best in baseball, Alvarez's production in 2026 has strengthened his case as the game's best hitter and placed him firmly in the American League MVP conversation.