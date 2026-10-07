One Astros Free Agent They Can't Afford to Lose (and One They Can)

It needs to be a busy offseason for the Houston Astros organization if they want to bounce back from the embarrassment that was 2026.

Sure, the Astros won the division, but it was simply because there wasn't a singular winning ballclub in the AL West, which is why they entered the postseason as the worst team in MLB history to make it, and performed just as such, swept in the Wild Card round.

All of that being said, Houston now has a lot to take into consideration in the coming months, but it starts in-house with their own free agents, and the first name that jumps off the page of players who are set to hit free agency is obviously Isaac Paredes.

However, there is a club option asterisk next to his name, and it will be a no-brainer for them to pick that up. So, might as well consider that one case closed, but Steven Okert is an unrestricted free agent and too big a piece of their bullpen to lose.

There were plenty of eyesores with the bullpen this season lowlighted by the demise of both Bennett Sousa and Bryan King, but Okert was never that. The veteran took on the lion's share of the work load out of the bullpen, and they truly cannot afford to sign him elsewhere.

Now Houston doesn't have a slew of free agents after the 2026 season, but one is another pitcher who has had his struggles, Tatsuya Imai, who has an opt-out in his contract. So, if he decides to take it, it would be no skin off their backs and a lot of dollars off the books.

The Highs of Okert and the Lows of Imai

Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a pitch against the White Sox. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros definitely need to be aggressive this offseason and add serious players to their pitching staff specifically, and making sure Okert stays with the ballclub needs to be part of that plan, as he led the team in appearances (68) while posting a 2.13 ERA, which trailed only Josh Hader on the pitching staff (minimum 11 games).

This was by far the finest year of Okert's career as he set marks in wins (six), ERA, holds (21), and WHIP (0.87) while holding hitters to a sub-.200 batting average. He is continuing to thrive, and the front office needs to retain him.

Meanwhile, Imai's debut to the majors didn't go well, at least in a starter's role, which is what they signed him for, and where the team desperately needs reinforcements, which is lowlighted by three starts that he failed to make it out of the first inning.

Imai looked much better in the role as a reliever, so if he does stay, that is probably at least where he will begin the year, but $18 million is sure a lot to pay for a low-leverage bullpen arm.

There wasn't a whole lot that went well for the Astros this year, but Okert was a big piece to them finding the postseason at all, and they will immediately be a lesser team if he is no longer in the clubhouse.