The work continues for the Houston Astros, and there is a lot of work to be done. As they attempt to rebuild a few places on the roster, the bullpen is a priority.

While the bullpen ranked No. 17 in Major League Baseball for 2026 with a 4.08 ERA, the performance isn’t necessarily why the team is looking to rebuild. Bryan Abreu and Steven Okert have both entered free agency, and that is leaving Houston with some holes in the bullpen.

In a move that some seemed questionable, Houston agreed to a one-year, $1.26 million contract with left-handed reliever Bennett Sousa on Friday, which allowed him to avoid arbitration.

The interesting part is his performance in 2026. He struggled with some injuries and ended the year with a 6.00 ERA over 35 appearances.

Astros Putting Faith in Sousa Rediscovering 2025 Form

Houston Astros pitcher Bennett Sousa Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the 2025 campaign, Sousa was one of Houston’s effective weapons coming out of the bullpen.

He appeared in 44 games, where he posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 50 2/3 innings. He had an impressive ability to get strikeouts, recording 56 during the season. He truly was a pitcher they could depend on to come in and miss bats.

Unfortunately, that performance didn’t carry over into the 2026 season. Much of what happened last year could possibly be attributed to injuries. He even started the season on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

He came back in April of 2026 but ended up back on the injured list again in May due to left elbow inflammation. That particular injury kept him out for more than two months. He didn’t return until July.

In 30 innings pitched, Sousa ended up allowing 20 earned runs and finished with a disappointing 1.80 WHIP. He did strike out 32 batters but also issued 18 walks.

The Astros are taking his injuries into account and weighing the risk vs. reward, assuming he will improve and be a relatively affordable option.

Sousa Could Help Bullpen Needs

Houston Astros pitcher Bennett Sousa Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros bullpen is going to look very different next season. Abreu and Okert combined during the 2025 and 2026 seasons to make 250 relief appearances. That is a large contribution that is going to have to be replaced now that they both have entered free agency.

Of course, the staple in Josh Hader will remain an important piece of the relief team, but there is zero doubt that Houston will have to add more arms capable of protecting leads and getting out of difficult situations.

This is where Sousa can step in.

At $1.26 million, this is a very modest commitment compared to what Houston could be required to spend on the open market for reliable relievers.

Houston cannot afford to put too much confidence in Sousa, though. One bounce-back candidate is not going to fill the holes in the bullpen.

New general manager Randy Flores has a big task ahead with a lot of major decisions regarding the team in general. As he starts to evaluate the pitching staff, his decision to retain Sousa could prove worthwhile if the left-hander finds a way to return healthy and effective.