The Houston Astros have hired Aaron Bates to be their hitting coach, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required). Bates was the hitting coach of the Dodgers since the start of the 2023 season, and prior to that was an assistant hitting coach on the staff since 2019.

About the Bates Hire

Under Bates, the Dodgers won three championships (2020, 2024, and 2025) and had one of the top offenses in the sport. Since Bates took over in 2023 as the full time hitting coach, the Dodgers offense ranked first in wRC+ (114), first in slugging percentage (.442), first in on-base percentage (.335), first in batting average — which the Astros ranked second in — (.256), and first in OPS (.777). All of these numbers are according to FanGraphs.

Talent helps these numbers, and the Dodgers had no shortage of talent, but this is a four-season sample. Talent can vary from season to season, and the Dodgers are consistently at the top of the charts. The Astros also have a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball, including the reigning AL MVP Yordan Alverez.

Bates has an analytical coaching background but has shown with the Dodgers that he understands there are multiple ways to do things, not just one. The offense might not have been the biggest issue for the 2026 Astros, but they were a long way from a contender.

The AL West is wide-open, and sometimes coaching can make the difference in games. Adding Bates with Brad Ausmus and the other additions to the coaching staff should help the Astros close the gap they had last season. They might have won the division in 2026, but that was a result of what was around them in the AL West, not necessarily anything the Astros did particularly well. The Astros should be aiming for more in 2027, and the Bates hire is a great addition.

Bates and the Dodgers did not depart due to poor performance but due to contract disputes. It should be clear that this move makes the Astros instantly a better team. Their offense will benefit from hearing Bates' voice and advice. For a team that has winners up and down their offense, Bates is another winner. It showed in the fact that the Astros were not the only team that interviewed Bates, but also the New York Yankees, who had strong interest.