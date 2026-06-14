Ronel Blanco Set For Big Step in Injury Rehab from UCL Surgery

Entering the season, the Houston Astros knew they were going to have to wait on at least two pitchers who suffered season-ending injuries in 2025.

One of them is nudging closer to a key milestone in his recovery.

Ronel Blanco, who suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow last year, threw a simulated game on Saturday at the Astros’ team complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to MLB.com. That is the last hurdle for him to clear before he can begin a rehab assignment.

Assuming no setbacks, the right-hander could start his build-up for a return to the Majors next week in the Florida Complex League. From there, he could complete his build-up as soon as shortly after the All-Star break.

Ronel Blanco Could Boost Astros Pitching Staff

Blanco suffered the injury in late May of last year. In his start on May 11, he struck out a career-high 11 hitters as he threw a two-hit shutout. He finished 2025 with a 3-4 record and a 4.10 ERA in nine starts. He struck out 48 and walked 20 in 48.1 innings.

He wasn’t the only Astros pitcher to suffer a UCL tear last season. The other was Hayden Wesneski, who was part of the return for Kyle Tucker form the Chicago Cubs last offseason. Wesneski is behind Blanco in his progression. He’s now throwing live batting practice but he hasn’t graduated to a simulated game, which usually includes up/down to give pitchers time to recover between simulated innings.

Blanco was coming off a tremendous 2024 for Houston. He went 13-6 with a 2.80 ERA in 30 games (29 starts) with 166 strikeouts and 68 walks in 167.1 innings. He posted career highs across the board and allowed batters to hit just .190 against him. On April 1 of that season, he threw his first career no-hitter and the 17th no-hitter in Astros history in just his ninth career start. He made his MLB debut in 2022, a season in which Houston won the World Series.

Houston’s rotation right now is Mike Burrows, Tatsuya Imai, Peter Lambert, Spencer Arrighetti and Kai-Wei Teng. Hunter Brown should return from a Grade 2 shoulder strain next week after completing his rehab assignment. Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr. and Brandon Walter remain on the injured list, with Javier on the 60-day IL with the same injury as Brown. Walter is out for the season after UCL surgery last September.