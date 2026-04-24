Houston Astros Should Target Recently Released Phillies Starter

The Houston Astros' pitching staff has been worse for wear to start the 2026 season. With several pitchers, both starters and relievers, on the injured list, general manager Dana Brown has expressed that there are plans to look internally to help the starting pitching cause.

Kai-Wei Teng was a name that was tossed around to get the nod as a starter. Still, until the likes of Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier return to the rotation, Houston's going to need an already established starter to get the bulk of the innings to help limit the bullpen usage.

But with the recent news from the Philadelphia Phillies organization, perhaps Brown and the Astros could look to add a veteran who's just hit the market once again.

Why the Stro's Should Consider Signing Taijuan Walker

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Announced by the Phillies organization, veteran and former All-Star starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has been released by the franchise on Thursday, making him a free agent. Walker's start to 2026 hasn't gone well, but he's an established arm known for eating innings since 2021.

Walker signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Phillies before the 2023 season got underway, and now that he's been released, the Phillies will eat the rest of his contract. He's shown signs of success in the past, enough to entice the Astros' front office to give him a chance, given their circumstances.

With Brown not expected to return to the rotation until around June, along with an unknown timetable on Tatsuya Imai's return, the Astros have Mike Burrows and Lance McCullers Jr holding down the fort as the only players who began the season originally in the rotation.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Signing Walker to a league minimum contract in a prove-it deal feels like something that Houston would be interested in. Should he succeed, you add a veteran who can help get the season back on the right track. If he doesn't work out as a starter, the franchise could use pitching depth regardless.

Walker holds a career ERA of 4.27 and a WHIP of 1.301 in over 1,300 innings. He can strike hitters out and has a six-pitch mix to his name. The Astros' defense ranks fifth in Major League Baseball this season, so if contact is made, Walker would have a strong defense to back him up.

It might not be the move the Astros decide to make to help the pitching staff, but it could easily be an option and fits with the franchise's needs.