Astros Mulling Important Next Move in Injured Ace’s Rehab Assignment

Hunter Brown is tantalizingly close to returning to the Houston Astros starting rotation. He’s too close for the franchise to make a mistake.

That’s why the Astros are taking their time contemplating what comes next for their Cy Young finalist of a season ago.

Brown made his latest rehab assignment with Triple-A Corpus Christi on Thursday while the team was in El Paso. It was his third rehab start as he works his way back from a Grade 2 shoulder strain that has kept him out since early April.

He pitched well. He pitched well enough for reporters to ask Astros manager Joe Espada what was next. He apparently pitched well enough for Espada to hedge a little bit on what comes next for Brown — but in a good way.

What’s Next for Hunter Brown?

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

During his Friday pre-game scrum with reporters, Espada indicated that the Astros are mulling the potential for Brown to make his next start in the Majors as opposed to a fourth rehab start, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

"We just want to hear from him and see how he feels. Do we think it's the best thing for him [to make his next start] on a Major League stage, or is it best for him to do it on a Minor League stage?” Espada said.

Brown pitched 4.1 innings, giving up three hits and one earned run. He struck out four and walked one. He only threw 57 pitches, but 38 were strikes. The goal for most starting pitchers during the rehab process is to reach 75 pitches before returning to the Majors. That would indicate that the right-hander has one more start ahead of him.

He’s pitched well in every rehab start. The Astros’ rotation is still battered, though it’s gotten healthier the past couple of weeks. The rotation’s most consistent starter has been Spencer Arrighetti, who was the American League pitcher of the month for May. There are ways to use Brown in the Majors for his next turn without asking him to go from 57 pitches to 100 pitches, including piggy-backing a reliever on Brown after he reaches a designated pitch count.

There’s also the matter of when to pitch him if he’s activated? Most pitchers on rehab assignments get an extra day of rest. Brown took his second start on normal rest. His most recent was on an additional day of rest. Based on an additional day of rest, he could join the Astros in Anaheim and start on Wednesday.

If Houston gave him one more rehab game, he likely wouldn’t pitch in the Majors until the Tigers series from June 15-17.

On Saturday, the Astros made their decision, per McTaggart. Brown will start one more rehab game before return for the Tigers series.

Those are the calculations the Astros are mulling, with one additional factor. They need Brown for the entire season and not just right now. Does bringing him back early help or hurt?