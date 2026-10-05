Tatsuya Imai’s Future Role With the Astros Is Becoming Clear

The Houston Astros' 2025 offseason needed a big splash to ensure the best for the 2026 regular season. One of the biggest moves the front office made was signing international free agent right-handed pitcher Tatsuya Imai to a three-year deal worth $54 million.

However, when the deal was done, Houston believed that Imai would be a big piece of the starting rotation, having starting experience away from Major League Baseball. It became known quickly that Imai wasn't cutting it in the rotation for the Astros, lowering the contract value massively.

Now, the ball is in Imai's court, funny enough, after posting a 4.93 ERA in his first year in the MLB. With Imai's contract, the Astros gave him an opt-out option that Imai could exercise, thus becoming a free agent this offseason. But with the money that's guaranteed, Imai will likely not make that move.

If Imai opted out of his contract with the Astros, Imai would risk not making $36 million over the next two years. After his strugglesome season, Imai would be foolish to turn down $18 million for the next two seasons, as he would likely get less in free agency now, after his first year in the league.

Thankfully, Imai proved his worth after he was taken out of the rotation.

What Should Be Imai's 2027 Role?

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) walks off the field after pitching. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As outlined by SleeperAstros on X (formerly Twitter), Imai performed much better out of the bullpen for Houston. Below are his splits as a starting pitcher and as a reliever:

Starter: 15 GS | 58.2 IP | 5.83 ERA | .229 BAA

Bullpen: 8 G | 18 IP | 2.00 ERA | .129 BAA

Six of his eight relief appearances were scoreless, and four lasted three innings. While the sample size is small, his sample size as a starter was enough to prove he didn't have what it took to keep the Astros in games as they got underway.

While the Astros are still without a general manager, this offseason will prove how the franchise will use Imai moving forward. If he shows that he can begin games without the pitch clock breathing down his neck, then Houston could see their investment pay off. If not, the best way to make the most of the money he's owed is to put him in the bullpen.

According to Covers.com, the Astros had the fifth-best bullpen ERA in the American League and eighth-best bullpen ERA across Major League Baseball. If Imai had an ERA close to sub-2.00, the Astros would have a clear path to find Imai success.