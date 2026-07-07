Three Astros Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Nationals, Andrew Alvarez

It would've been really nice if the Houston Astros could've started their three-game set with the Washington Nationals on the right foot Monday night. Alas, it just wasn't meant to be.

Mike Burrows had a disappointing night on the mound, which counteracted the fantastic night at the plate for the team as a whole. In the end, the Astros fell 12-11.

The series is not lost, however. Picking up a win Tuesday would go a long way toward getting the Astros back on track after Monday's disappointing result. To do so, the team will have to face Nationals left-handed hurler Andrew Alvarez.

After making just five starts in 2025, Alvarez has burst onto the scene in 2026 in a fantastic way. He currently possesses a 3.05 ERA over 41 1/3 innings. He's struck out 48 and walked just 16. Of his 11 appearances, five have been starts.

He's still a rookie, though, meaning the Astros' veteran lineup should be able to capitalize on some mistakes — so long as Alvarez makes them. Only time will tell in that regard.

Here is Tuesday's lineup and three matchups that matter to the Astros.

Houston Astros Lineup for July 7, 2026

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Jose Altuve

DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Walker

RF Cam Smith

LF Zach Dezenzo

CF Brice Matthews

SS Nick Allen

C Christian Vázquez

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Where: Nationals Park — Washington, D.C.

Time: 6:45 p.m. EDT

TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; Nationals — Nationals.TV

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Nationals — WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Starting Pitchers

Astros: RHP Tatsuya Imai (5-4, 6.14 ERA) vs. Nationals: LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

Astros Matchups That Matter

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Allen: The Astros don't have any experience hitting versus Alvarez, except for Nick Allen. The infielder has had just two plate appearances against him, walking once. It's not much, but it's something. Perhaps he can impart some wisdom upon the rest of the lineup ahead of tonight's matchup.

Yordan Alvarez: This shouldn't be a surprise to anybody. How Yordan Alvarez handles Andrew Alvarez — that's a tongue twister that's totally not confusing at all — could very well decide how Tuesday's game winds up. While Yordan is slightly worse against lefties than he is against righties, his .295/.354/.591 slash line versus southpaws is still out of this world. Andrew Alvarez should be on alert for what one of the best hitters in baseball can do against him.

Christian Walker: It's been somewhat unbelievable how bad Christian Walker has been against left-handed pitching so far in 2026. He's slashing just .206/.313/.441 in those situations with four home runs and 11 RBI. That's not good enough. With him batting clean-up tonight, the Astros will need him to alter that trajectory against a young pitcher.