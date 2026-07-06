Astros Make Roster Move, Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Nationals

Following another home stand, playing .500 baseball, the Houston Astros hit the road for the final six games before the All-Star break. Beginning the road trip in Washington against the Nationals, the Astros sit 2.5 games out of first place in the AL West division and are riding a two-game winning streak.

Houston has had its ups and downs all season long, but this franchise is getting hot and healthy all at the same time. Just two games below the .500 mark with a real chance at finishing the first half of the campaign with a winning record, the Astros have played like one of the best teams across the MLB.

According to Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790 on X (formerly Twitter), Houston is 25-16 over its last 41 games, giving the franchise the best record in the American League over that span by 1.5 games. Additionally, the Astros rank first in home runs, eighth in OPS, and 14th in team batting average.

A large part of that success has been because of Yordan Alvarez, as he marches to the All-Star Game as the AL's starting designated hitter. Alvarez is coming off winning player of the home stand, hitting .435 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.418.

Astros Starting Lineup Reveal

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) celebrates with first baseman Christian Walker (8) after hitting a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how manager Joe Espada will set the starting lineup for the Astros behind Mike Burrows against the Nationals:

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Yordan Alvarez

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. LF LaMonte Wade Jr.

6. RF Cam Smith

7. C Yainer Diaz

8. SS Braden Shewmake

9. CF Brice Matthews

Braden Shewmake is returning from the injured list for his first game since May 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Shewmake brings in a .243 batting average with three home runs and eight RBIs in 28 games this season for Houston.

Raynel Delgado has been optioned to Triple-A to make room for Shewmake's return, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Delgado was hitting .267 with one home run and four RBIs in 16 games

Since returning from the injured list, LaMonte Wade Jr. is still looking for his first base hit, having gone 0-6 in two games with three strikeouts. His lack of offense didn't hurt the Astros in winning the series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but Houston will need him to get going before the All-Star break.

Burrows has had two starts since returning to the starting rotation, both resulting in wins for the team, but one was pitched better than the other. In his last two starts, Burrows has pitched in 11 innings with a 4.09 ERA, six strikeouts and three walks.